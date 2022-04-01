We respect Solomons’ sovereignty: Dutton

Australia respects the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands however China’s aggressive ways within the Indo-Pacific stay a priority, the defence minister says.

The Solomon Islands is anticipated to ink a safety cope with China, regardless of the considerations of different nations within the area, together with Australia and New Zealand.

The deal between the Solomon Islands and China may contain the availability of police, safety forces and coaching.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton says it reveals China is taking “very aggressive” motion within the Indo-Pacific.

“We need to be very cautious here because the Chinese are incredibly aggressive, the tactics that they’re deploying into small island nations are quite remarkable,” he informed Sky News on Friday.

“(Australia) should never take peace for granted in our region but everything we’re doing is designed to deter aggression and maintain that peace.”

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare described the backlash to his nation’s safety negotiations with China as insulting, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Mr Dutton mentioned Australia respects the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands and what it decides is in its greatest pursuits.

But there are lots of neighbouring nations who’ve rightly expressed concern concerning the deal, he mentioned.

“We do respect the (Solomon Islands’) sovereignty … they are family to (Australia) so we want to work very closely with them, but we need to express an honest view about the circumstances in the Indo-Pacific,” he informed ABC Radio on Friday.

“Every effort that we’re making at the moment is to try and deter any act of aggression, to try and stop China heading down a path where they could deviate from a peaceful course.”