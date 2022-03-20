We returned to Karabakh and East Zangazur forever – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. We have returned to
Karabakh and East Zangazur perpetually, and we are going to dwell right here in our
historic lands perpetually, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev mentioned congratulating the individuals of Azerbaijan from
Sugovushan settlement, Trend experiences.
“Landscaping and building works is in full swing in
Sugovushan as effectively. Today I took half in a number of ceremonies right here,
together with the restoration of residential buildings and the creation
of vacationer zones. In basic, building and landscaping work is
underway in each Karabakh and East Zangazur. We should rebuild extra
than 10,000 sq. kilometers in a brief time period, with nice
effectivity and high quality. Because through the occupation, the
loathsome enemy destroyed all our cities and villages, destroyed
and desecrated all our historic websites. We are a nation that
builds and creates. Although simply over a yr has handed for the reason that
struggle, we’re already constructing. I’m assured that we’ll obtain
all of the plans and objectives. In reality, we’re already attaining them.
These are the realities of the present-day Azerbaijan. The robust
Azerbaijan of at the moment is able to doing all this. There is
political will, there’s financial energy, our persons are mobilized,
nationwide solidarity is on the highest peak, and, after all, our
wonderful and historic victory is a supply of delight for every of us.
We are rightly proud to be residents of a victorious state. We are
happy with our military and we’re happy with our individuals. We are happy with
our younger individuals who made us comfortable, and we shall be happy with them
perpetually. We have returned to Karabakh and East Zangazur perpetually,
and we are going to dwell right here in our historic lands perpetually,” the top of
state mentioned.