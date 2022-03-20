We returned to Karabakh and East Zangazur forever – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. We have returned to

Karabakh and East Zangazur perpetually, and we are going to dwell right here in our

historic lands perpetually, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev mentioned congratulating the individuals of Azerbaijan from

Sugovushan settlement, Trend experiences.

“Landscaping and building works is in full swing in

Sugovushan as effectively. Today I took half in a number of ceremonies right here,

together with the restoration of residential buildings and the creation

of vacationer zones. In basic, building and landscaping work is

underway in each Karabakh and East Zangazur. We should rebuild extra

than 10,000 sq. kilometers in a brief time period, with nice

effectivity and high quality. Because through the occupation, the

loathsome enemy destroyed all our cities and villages, destroyed

and desecrated all our historic websites. We are a nation that

builds and creates. Although simply over a yr has handed for the reason that

struggle, we’re already constructing. I’m assured that we’ll obtain

all of the plans and objectives. In reality, we’re already attaining them.

These are the realities of the present-day Azerbaijan. The robust

Azerbaijan of at the moment is able to doing all this. There is

political will, there’s financial energy, our persons are mobilized,

nationwide solidarity is on the highest peak, and, after all, our

wonderful and historic victory is a supply of delight for every of us.

We are rightly proud to be residents of a victorious state. We are

happy with our military and we’re happy with our individuals. We are happy with

our younger individuals who made us comfortable, and we shall be happy with them

perpetually. We have returned to Karabakh and East Zangazur perpetually,

and we are going to dwell right here in our historic lands perpetually,” the top of

state mentioned.