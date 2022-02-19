“We Saw Death In Front Of Us”: Passengers Recount Greece-Italy Ferry Fire Ordeal

Many of the ship’s passengers have been truck house owners or drivers transporting items

Corfu, Greece:

Shocked and sleep-deprived, passengers rescued from a Greece-Italy ferry that caught fireplace off the island of Corfu mentioned on Saturday they felt relieved to be alive, although some feared for his or her livelihoods after shedding vehicles and cargos.

More than 24 hours because the fireplace broke out early on Friday, rescue groups have been nonetheless trying to find 12 lacking folks, a few of them trapped within the ship, as firefighters struggled to tame the flames on the vessel a couple of miles off Corfu’s coast.

“We saw death in front of us,” Danilo Carlucci instructed Reuters at a resort on Corfu, the place dozens of rescued passengers, together with households with kids and infants, have been taken to shelter.

Many of the ship’s passengers, together with Carlucci, have been truck house owners or drivers transporting items, from plastic cups to carpets, between Greece and Italy or different European international locations.

The nine-hour voyage from Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of Brindisi, was a part of their weekly routine.

Truck proprietor Massimo Averna mentioned he was asleep when crew members got here knocking on his cabin door at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT), shouting for passengers to desert ship.

“We got dressed and immediately went over the bridge,” Averna mentioned, including that once they reached the deck that they had seen crew members making an attempt to place out the fireplace.

Averna had taken the ferry for the primary time since shopping for a brand new, 200,000-euro truck to move thermo pellets from Athens to Italy. He had an image of it on his cell.

British passenger David Waller, 58, mentioned he had left all his private belongings behind as he rushed in the direction of the lifeboats within the darkness.

“I didn’t know what was happening, you were on a boat … it was pitch black, so you didn’t know where you were … It was terrifying,” Waller mentioned.

Sixteen-year-old Valentino Turlakov mentioned it had been “a truly scary night that I’ll never forget in my life”.

Many of the 280 rescued passengers mentioned they hoped rescuers would be capable to deliver to security the 12 lacking passengers who have been from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

