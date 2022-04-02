‘We should be embarrassed’: North Melbourne coach angry after team’s loss to Brisbane Lions

It was a very long time earlier than North Melbourne coach David Noble appeared to face the media after his staff’s loss to the Brisbane Lions, however he insisted he hadn’t spent a lot of it speaking to his gamers. “It was pretty short,” he mentioned of his post-match deal with.

If that’s the case, they are going to be grateful. Noble was furious. “Our clubs were beaten by 200 points today. The state league game was exactly the same, so we’ve got to go back and have a bloody good look at ourselves.

“That’s the bottom line, coaches, players alike, staff, it’s not acceptable … There’s got to be consequences around training, there’s got to be consequences around skill errors. Close to 80 points on turnovers, it’s just unacceptable. So no, I’m not happy.”

Asked what upset him most in regards to the efficiency, he replied: “Most of it.” Probably probably the most damning statistic was marks, particularly marks inside 50: 26 to five the Lions manner, lots of them uncontested, or barely contested.”