‘We should be embarrassed’: North Melbourne coach angry after team’s loss to Brisbane Lions
It was a very long time earlier than North Melbourne coach David Noble appeared to face the media after his staff’s loss to the Brisbane Lions, however he insisted he hadn’t spent a lot of it speaking to his gamers. “It was pretty short,” he mentioned of his post-match deal with.
If that’s the case, they are going to be grateful. Noble was furious. “Our clubs were beaten by 200 points today. The state league game was exactly the same, so we’ve got to go back and have a bloody good look at ourselves.
“That’s the bottom line, coaches, players alike, staff, it’s not acceptable … There’s got to be consequences around training, there’s got to be consequences around skill errors. Close to 80 points on turnovers, it’s just unacceptable. So no, I’m not happy.”
Asked what upset him most in regards to the efficiency, he replied: “Most of it.” Probably probably the most damning statistic was marks, particularly marks inside 50: 26 to five the Lions manner, lots of them uncontested, or barely contested.”
That, Noble mentioned, got here down primarily to lack of accountability and poor decision-making. “The lack of pressure around the ball – we got enormously exposed on the outside today,” he mentioned.
“It’s pretty simple, the midfield got outworked, the defenders were poor – they let their man lead them to the ball, and our forwards didn’t play in front. It’s a really simple, basic game today, and we let ourselves down enormously. We should be embarrassed.”
Noble mentioned it was “probably too soon” to contemplate his response on the choice desk, however mentioned he wasn’t afraid to make exhausting selections. “We dropped Stevo [Jaidyn Stephenson) a couple of weeks ago, he went back, played well, came in, we got a reasonable reply out of him today.
“We’ve got a few to consider, but I don’t think anybody put their hand up today out at Burpengary [where the VFL Kangaroos were beaten by the Lions by 104 points].”
Lions coach Chris Fagan was primarily happy that his aspect didn’t cease urgent. “I said to them at three-quarter time, you’ve got a choice to make now, you can let the game peter out or you can try to press home the advantage, it’s your choice. And they made a great choice.”