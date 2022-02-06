Sports
We should have scored more: Alzarri Joseph | Cricket News – Times of India
AHMEDABAD: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph on Sunday stated his aspect ought to have put extra runs on the board within the first ODI in opposition to India, which the guests misplaced by six wickets, although the pitch was a troublesome one to bat.
“I just think, we needed to score a bit more, maybe 240-250 would have been a more challenging total on that wicket, but it is the first game out (here) and we have two more games left in the series,”
Joseph stated on the post-match press convention.
“So, we will just go back to the drawing board and you know put our plans in (place).”
Riding on new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma’s fifty, India defeated West Indies by six wickets within the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead within the three-match sequence.
Rohit smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a complete of 176 in 28 overs for a cushty win of their a thousandth ODI.
According to Joseph, it was a troublesome wicket to bowl for a pacer.
“It was pretty difficult, it was a pretty slow wicket, spin-friendly, so it wasn’t really of much help for me, but I just tried to put in my efforts and put my best foot forward for the team,” stated the speedster, who returned with figures of two/45.
Joseph additionally stated that the West Indies had particular plans for particular batters.
“We had our team meetings and we had specific plans for specific batters, so we were just bowling according to the plan,” he stated, including that batters ought to attempt to spend extra time on the crease to construct partnerships.
“I just think, we needed to score a bit more, maybe 240-250 would have been a more challenging total on that wicket, but it is the first game out (here) and we have two more games left in the series,”
Joseph stated on the post-match press convention.
“So, we will just go back to the drawing board and you know put our plans in (place).”
Riding on new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma’s fifty, India defeated West Indies by six wickets within the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead within the three-match sequence.
Rohit smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a complete of 176 in 28 overs for a cushty win of their a thousandth ODI.
According to Joseph, it was a troublesome wicket to bowl for a pacer.
“It was pretty difficult, it was a pretty slow wicket, spin-friendly, so it wasn’t really of much help for me, but I just tried to put in my efforts and put my best foot forward for the team,” stated the speedster, who returned with figures of two/45.
Joseph additionally stated that the West Indies had particular plans for particular batters.
“We had our team meetings and we had specific plans for specific batters, so we were just bowling according to the plan,” he stated, including that batters ought to attempt to spend extra time on the crease to construct partnerships.