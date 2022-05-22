‘We should know in the next six months’: Where to next for Scott Morrison
Scott Morrison and lots of of his closest allies in federal politics went to floor on Sunday morning after a devastating election loss that booted the Coalition from workplace after 9 years and worn out Liberal moderates.
While the main focus throughout the Coalition shortly shifted to who the following chief of the Liberal Party can be, one other query remained unanswered: What will Australia’s thirtieth prime minister do subsequent?
On election evening, Morrison confirmed he would stand apart as chief however intriguingly additionally stated he deliberate to stay in parliament – no less than for now.
“My last thank you tonight is to the people of Cook. They have supported me so strongly and I will continue to be your representative and I will continue to stand up for the values of our shire,” he stated.
An in depth ally of Morrison’s stated on Sunday morning the outgoing prime minister’s political future would develop into clear within the coming months.
“I don’t know if he will serve a full term, it will depend. We should know in the next six months,” they stated, talking on situation of anonymity.
NSW Liberal senator Hollie Hughes, who’s near Morrison, paid tribute to the outgoing prime minister on Sunday morning.
“Scott Morrison is not [former prime ministers] Malcolm Turnbull or Kevin Rudd – he will never forget the Liberal Party have given him the privilege of this office and he will maintain for the rest of his career a dignity that unfortunately we have only seen from Tony Abbott, John Howard and Julia Gillard,” she stated.