‘We should know in the next six months’: Where to next for Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison and lots of of his closest allies in federal politics went to floor on Sunday morning after a devastating election loss that booted the Coalition from workplace after 9 years and worn out Liberal moderates.

While the main focus throughout the Coalition shortly shifted to who the following chief of the Liberal Party can be, one other query remained unanswered: What will Australia’s thirtieth prime minister do subsequent?

Scott Morrison leaves Kirribilli House in Sydney together with his household on Sunday morning. Credit:Peter Rae

On election evening, Morrison confirmed he would stand apart as chief however intriguingly additionally stated he deliberate to stay in parliament – no less than for now.

“My last thank you tonight is to the people of Cook. They have supported me so strongly and I will continue to be your representative and I will continue to stand up for the values of our shire,” he stated.