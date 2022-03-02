‘We stand with Ukraine,’ European Parliament works towards Ukraine’s candidacy

Ukrainian flags could possibly be seen all through the European Parliament right now because the Parliament held an emergency plenary session. They handed a decision which included harsh sanctions in opposition to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and a dedication to work in the direction of accepting Ukraine as a candidate nation for the European Union.

“We recognize Ukraine’s European perspective,” President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola mentioned. “As our resolution clearly states, we welcome, Mister President [Zelenskyy], Ukraine’s application for candidate status and we will work towards that goal.”

Throughout the talk, MEPs from a number of events highlighted the continuing wrestle of Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion and that Ukraine is part of Europe. They additionally debated the sanctions in opposition to Russia, how concerned it ought to be within the worldwide neighborhood and whether or not to incorporate Belarus within the harsh sanctions.

