We taste tasted Checkers, Woolworths, and Pick n Pay hot cross buns, and we have a solid winner | Businessinsider

They might have their origins within the United Kingdom, however scorching cross buns are a South African staple in the course of the Easter vacation.

The buns are thought to have originated in England in the course of the 1700s, and have become famed when a monk marked the spicy buns with a cross in honour of Good Friday. The cross, usually on the bun’s high, is historically merely a flour paste.

Over time, the recent cross bun recipe has developed so as to add raisin-free variations and unconventional ones such because the chocolate scorching cross bun.

Business Insider South Africa examined three various kinds of scorching cross buns from three main retailers within the nation, particularly Checkers, Woolworths, and Pick n Pay.

Here is what we discovered after we in contrast the recent cross buns from main retailers.

Traditional Hot Cross Buns

From left, Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Checkers conventional scorching cross buns.

Woolworths

Price: R31.99

Woolworths’ conventional scorching cross bun.

The Woolies bun was one of the best trying of the bunch, with the highest even and easy. The flour paste marking the cross was additionally completely skinny and constant all through.

Woolworths’s conventional bun was the tastiest, and the spices got here by strongly; it additionally had essentially the most fruit, and was essentially the most moist. It was barely chewy, however simply the correct quantity of chewiness.

Pick n Pay

R14.99

Pick n Pay’s conventional scorching cross bun.

The Pick n Pay bun was the lightest in look, and its crosses have been close to good, regardless that thicker than Woolworths’ bun.

The bun was the softest of the packs and broke aside with ease. They had a little bit of sweetness, and on the first chew, the spices weren’t as outstanding however midway by the bun, the spices turned extra pronounced and it was scrumptious.

Checkers

R15.99

Checkers’ conventional scorching cross bun.

Checkers’ bun didn’t have the prettiest look, with its high uneven all through the pack. However, the highest of the bun prompt that it was full of plenty of fruit.

The style of the fruit was the dominant function on this bun. It had the scent of a scorching cross bun, however the spices have been flat. The bun was additionally unpleasantly chewy and on the dry facet.

Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

From left, Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Checker chocolate scorching cross buns.

Woolworths

Price: R36.99

Woolies’ chocolate scorching cross bun.

We discovered the mocha model at Woolworths, which has chocolate chips; they have been darker in look and, very like the normal bun, have been easy and even on high, and the cross marks have been good.

Its identify prompt that there could be a espresso style; as quickly as you chew into the chocolate chips, you instantly get the style of espresso.

The bun was much less chewy and far softer than the normal bun. We didn’t get the spices of a traditional scorching cross bun, however it’s a tasty bun total.

Pick n Pay

Price: R17.99

Pick n Pay’s chocolate scorching cross bun.

Like its conventional bun, the chocolate model was the softest of all of the buns within the style take a look at.

Unlike the Woolies bun, Pick n Pay’s nonetheless had a kick of spice to its bun that merged with the chocolate chips. This bun was a bit on the dry facet, although, and it might do with extra chocolate chips.

Checkers

R19.99

Checkers’ chocolate scorching cross bun.

Unlike its Traditional bun, Checkers’ chocolate bun was a lot softer, and it didn’t have the well-known scorching cross mark on it.

This bun was full of much more flavour and had a enough quantity of chocolate chips, which tasted like darkish chocolate.

The bun fared higher than the normal bun.

Fruitless Hot Cross Buns

From left, Woolworths and Pick n Pay fruit free scorching cross buns.

Woolworths

Price: R27.99

Woolworths’ fruit free scorching cross bun.

Woolworths’ fruitless bun can be refined on the cinnamon and all spices flavour, and its chewiness was just like its conventional bun.

Pick n Pay

Price: R14.99

Pick n Pay’s fruitless scorching cross bun.

Pick n Pay’s fruitless bun was additionally refined in spiciness and nearly tasted like common bread due to its sweetness.

We couldn’t discover any fruitless buns on the Checkers shops we went to.

The verdict

Overall, Woolworths’ scorching cross buns have been spectacular and got here out because the style take a look at’s strong winner. For particularly its conventional chocolate buns, the flavours of the spices, fruit, and chocolate are very pungent.

The softness of Pick n Pay’s was a spotlight however we wished the spices have been extra current.

Checkers’ buns have been underwhelming and have been principally dry and close to flavourless, however its chocolate bun earned a number of factors.

