We throw money at symptoms, but ignore the cause: climate change
Orange bellied parrots are certainly an beautiful hen, most deserving of safety (“Parrot claws back from the brink”, April 10). So too, nonetheless, are the 1800 different species on the threatened checklist. Each performs an important position in what’s described as “the tapestry of life”. The tens of millions in funding and intensive assets required to save lots of a threatened species are warranted however exorbitant. We face an extinction disaster and needs to be treating the trigger in addition to the signs. Clearly, Australia should act on our Glasgow pledges to halt all native forest logging, stop habitat destruction, reverse deforestation, and urgently mitigate local weather change to make sure that our magical wildlife tapestry doesn’t proceed to unravel. Amy Hiller, Kew (VIC)
Habitat misplaced
It is sweet to see the NSW authorities will likely be releasing funding to guard koalas and their habitat (“NSW to spend $193m to save koalas”, April 14). How a lot of this cash will go in direction of the Landcom improvement at Airds that has lower the wildlife hall? Many koalas have needed to be rescued by volunteer carers within the space. Funding can also be wanted for the close by Mount Gilead improvement the place no wildlife corridors have been included, and in Appin and Wilton the place a lot koala habitat has already been misplaced. It can also be wanted for the greater than 200,000 hectares Cumberland Plain Conservation Area, a lot of which will likely be destroyed for dwellings. Patricia Durman, Wedderburn
Vote of non-confidence
“Even though levels of trust in government and satisfaction with democracy have been falling for years, Australians still largely believe their vote can make a difference to the nation”, you write in your editorial (“Use your vote wisely, it has great power”, April 10). I disagree. The energy of some voters – in marginal seats – will likely be vital. For the remainder of us, our vote received’t make a distinction.
Political analysts are already speaking about eight such seats that events will woo to the exclusion of the remaining. In different phrases the marketing campaign will certainly not be nationwide however happen in handful of seats that would make a distinction. Our electoral system is damaged. Add to that Clive Palmer’s obscene sum of money meant to distort the outcomes to stop a celebration he doesn’t like being elected. The actual fact that there is no such thing as a management over this form of funding, which is clearly undemocratic, proves our voting techniques aren’t match for function. Jan Kent, Farmborough Heights
Not all fee PM equally
It is certainly not apparent that the criticism heaped on Scott Morrison in direct confrontations and within the media will do terminal injury (“PM’s pub test: why the politicians’ unscripted moments fascinate”, April 10). Morrison will certainly obtain some sympathy votes because of the arguably hyper-critical assaults and his apparent underdog standing within the imminent election. Also, there are lots of voters who have been comparatively unaffected by, and in some instances benefited from, the current disasters which Morrison dealt with considerably ineffectually. Their self-interest will decide their vote. Furthermore, contemplating his picture as a superb non secular man, for a lot of he’ll deserve forgiveness for a number of failings and may obtain one other probability. Geoff Harding, Chatswood
Floating an issue
I virtually thought it was a Monty Python script: the Emerald-class ferries aren’t secure except they keep away from crusing instantly into waves “or at a 45-degree angle” as they could turn into airborne (“Risk to new Manly ferries as they cross harbour entrance”, April 10). This may very well be detrimental to the vessel’s integrity and the protection and luxury of the crew and passengers. How is that for an understatement? Are the producers and accountable politicians conscious that ferries such because the Dee Why, Curl Curl and South Steyne ferries have been inbuilt Scotland and sailed out to Australia beneath their very own steam? Michael McGuirk, Ashfield