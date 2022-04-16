We throw money at symptoms, but ignore the cause: climate change

Orange bellied parrots are certainly an beautiful hen, most deserving of safety (“Parrot claws back from the brink”, April 10). So too, nonetheless, are the 1800 different species on the threatened checklist. Each performs an important position in what’s described as “the tapestry of life”. The tens of millions in funding and intensive assets required to save lots of a threatened species are warranted however exorbitant. We face an extinction disaster and needs to be treating the trigger in addition to the signs. Clearly, Australia should act on our Glasgow pledges to halt all native forest logging, stop habitat destruction, reverse deforestation, and urgently mitigate local weather change to make sure that our magical wildlife tapestry doesn’t proceed to unravel. Amy Hiller, Kew (VIC)

Habitat misplaced

It is sweet to see the NSW authorities will likely be releasing funding to guard koalas and their habitat (“NSW to spend $193m to save koalas”, April 14). How a lot of this cash will go in direction of the Landcom improvement at Airds that has lower the wildlife hall? Many koalas have needed to be rescued by volunteer carers within the space. Funding can also be wanted for the close by Mount Gilead improvement the place no wildlife corridors have been included, and in Appin and Wilton the place a lot koala habitat has already been misplaced. It can also be wanted for the greater than 200,000 hectares Cumberland Plain Conservation Area, a lot of which will likely be destroyed for dwellings. Patricia Durman, Wedderburn

Vote of non-confidence

“Even though levels of trust in government and satisfaction with democracy have been falling for years, Australians still largely believe their vote can make a difference to the nation”, you write in your editorial (“Use your vote wisely, it has great power”, April 10). I disagree. The energy of some voters – in marginal seats – will likely be vital. For the remainder of us, our vote received’t make a distinction.