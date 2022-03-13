We tried two new face masks – and finally found a made-in-SA one that works with glasses

Jay Caboz

Two native masks producers – Copper Fresh and Just Breethe – approached Business Insider SA and requested us to place their manufacturers to the take a look at.

– Both scored excessive, for various causes.

The one we’re most enthusiastic about could have simply ended our lengthy, lengthy seek for a glasses-friendly masks – although you will must get used it.

Review

After greater than two years struggling by the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans have absolutely, by now, come to understand the worth of a great, snug face masks.

Over that point we’ve got tried all method of disposables to re-useables, and thought of the best masks for exercise, the best mask if you wear glasses, and a few pretty expensive mask options.

Two new masks corporations approached Business Insider South Africa and requested us to place their manufacturers to the take a look at. So we despatched our journalist out in the true world to see in the event that they stood up the rigours of contemporary life. He determined to take them on the one expertise {that a} masks should keep on, irrespective of how uncomfortable they’ll get: an aeroplane flight.

This is what he discovered, as a pattern of 1.

An economical pink masks made with Copper did properly.

The Copper Fresh masks sits comfortably on the face. Photo Jay Caboz

Back in 2021, we got here throughout a neighborhood firm that stated it was making masks that have been self-sanitising and able to killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus only a few minutes after it touches the fabric.

The secret behind the masks is copper, identified to be efficient in killing microbes in hospital ward furnishings and gear. The masks cloth is impregnated with copper oxide, a course of which blows copper oxide into the material at a microscopic stage on a conveyor belt system, which supplies it its pinkish look.

Copper Fresh masks now are available peach in addition to pink. Photo Jay Caboz

The firm behind this expertise is Copper Fresh, which implies the masks may be re-worn dozens of instances moderately than having to clean, or worse, be thrown them away after a single use.

Read More: It can beat SARS-CoV-2 with pink face masks, this Johannesburg company says

Testing the Copper Fresh masks on a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town. Photo Jay Caboz

Fast ahead to 2022 and the drop off zone at Lanseria airport. Making our manner from Johannesburg to Cape Town the pinkish masks drew various curious stares. What instantly caught my consideration was how related it seems to be to your abnormal disposable blue surgical face masks.

Testing the Copper Fresh masks on a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town. Photo Jay Caboz

Much like the vast majority of masks you see out on the streets, Copper Fresh’s masks is manufactured with simplicity in thoughts. It has a flat metallic rod which you’ll be able to simply form to suit above your nostril and comes with a white elastic twine that matches round your ears.

It’s additionally manufactured to be value efficient, promoting at R150 for a pack of 5, which ought to final you a great couple of months.

What stood out for me was the masks’s sturdiness. Unlike disposable masks designed to final solely a single use, loads of care has been positioned into ensuring the Copper Fresh masks does not disintegrate. Since taking it on its flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town, I’ve since worn it dozens of instances. It’s been scrunched up in health club luggage, been with me to outlets, braais, and even to get my Covid Booster vaccine and nonetheless has held its form with no downside in any respect and does not look because it if will break anytime quickly.

The Copper Fresh masks sits comfortably on the face. Photo Jay Caboz Copper Fresh masks didn’t move the fog take a look at. Photo Jay Caboz

Another constructive is that the masks are re-usable and may be worn for as much as a number of weeks (or longer) with no need to be washed. If the masks materials is undamaged, you’re protected. If your masks will get soiled, merely get a barely damp fabric, and rub the dust off frivolously.

But with that simplicity comes a value. After carrying the masks for 2 hours, it started to drag on the ear and get uncomfortable. In complete I wore the masks for three-and-a-half hours together with the flight to Cape Town, and an Uber experience residence.

Towards the tip of that point, it stretching the perimeters of consolation and it was an actual aid having the ability to take it off once I acquired residence. But given the time-frame and the life like period of time most individuals put on a masks; I believe this might must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Unfortunately, for these of you that put on glasses, this isn’t the masks for you. Even when securely mounted it fogs up shortly and this shall be a problem.

If you’re in search of an easy-to-use masks that must be worn for intervals of round an hour every time it’s a good choice. Overall I might rank the masks as a stable 7/10 with its key options being its sturdiness and affordability.

*The cloth, which is made by MedCu Technologies is TUV,CE and FDA authorised.

What blew our minds was Just Breethe’s hemp masks – which handed the fog take a look at.

Just Breethe Air masks. Photo Jay Caboz

The fog take a look at is the last word measure of a masks – and to this point all have failed. No matter how snug, irrespective of how intelligent the design, we’ve got but to come back throughout a model that stops glasses from misting up. Until now.

A small Pringle Bay-based firm has been quietly engaged on the concept lengthy earlier than Covid-19 was even a factor. After struggling for 40 years with excessive joint ache, founder Marc Barnfather was recognized with Ankylosing spondylitis, an kind of autoimmune arthritis that, over time, could cause among the small bones within the backbone, neck, and even ribs to fuse. The really useful medicine to sluggish the method and ease ache had a value – reducing the immune system and making it exhausting for the physique to guard itself from airborne illnesses like TB, lung infections, and the frequent chilly.

Which is why Barnfather wanted a masks with could possibly be worn in public when travelling.

“Back then it was just me and not everyone – so I steamed up glasses and breathed my own recycled coffee breath which was even more annoying and awkward. I thought back to an earlier ski trip to Switzerland and longed for the freedom of standing at the top of a slope, kitted for the extreme cold, and breathing normally. I really needed a mask that would do this for me.”

Out of this, in addition to the elevated must put on a masks in public through the pandemic, got here the inspiration for Just Breethe‘s HempLuxe Air mask.

Just Breethe’s distinctive design has a mesh layer. Photo Jay Caboz Inside is a mesh insert, discovered between the bridge of your nostril and mouth. Photo Jay Caboz Inside is a mesh insert, discovered between the bridge of your nostril and mouth. Photo Jay Caboz

The secret is a two-chamber design. Inside is a mesh insert, discovered between the bridge of your nostril and mouth that lets air escape when you breathe out and in. This is one thing that I’ve not seen in a masks earlier than and it made loads of sense as to why it did not fog up. Most of the air escapes by this tiny hole, moderately than up previous your nostril.

With it the corporate says it may make their masks 70% fog free, when used and sized appropriately.

I can actually say I used to be hyperventilating making an attempt to get it to fog up – and it simply barely did.

A second bonus of any such design is that it reduces re-breath, which implies smelling your individual espresso breath all through the day is just about a factor of the previous.

Testing the Just Breethe Air masks on a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg. Photo Jay Caboz

On my flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg, the masks made for an odd expertise. The masks sits utterly otherwise in your face. Where different masks usually create a pocket of air between the bridge of your nostril and mouth, Just Breethe’s masks sits proper over that hole on the highest of your lip.

Just Breethe masks passes fog take a look at. Photo Jay Caboz

It takes a while getting used to – particularly when making an attempt to speak. If the masks isn’t the right measurement the underside half of the masks slips down over your mouth consistently. While this implies you could be fairly particular about getting the right measurement when ordering, there are a number of sizes from which to decide on.

Another key function is the masks’s Velcro strap. The masks additionally has mushy ear loops which are fairly snug to put on. This gives a welcome aid from tie-up-at-the-back-knot-type-masks that when too unfastened slip off the again of your head on a regular basis, or, if secured too tight make you’re feeling that your head goes to pop like a pimple.

After prolonged use in a airplane, in addition to additional testing at an outside live performance carrying it for six hours straight, you hardly realise it is on.

The firm has gone to nice lengths to verify it’s hand-made domestically in Cape Town and with sustainability in thoughts. The materials is made out of 55% hemp and 45% cotton linen providing 3 layers of safety, and is washable.

While their decisions are laudable, on a sizzling summer season day, the fabric can really feel heavy within the warmth. Their look and color scheme actually lend towards workplace enchantment versus taking it out to the seashore. But actually, I might be comfortable to put on them anyplace.

Cost-wise the masks sits on the greater finish of the worth bracket. The Air presently retails for R340 you possibly can order from their web site www.just-breethe.com or Takealot. The firm does promote one other model designed for smaller areas known as the HempLuxe Pro which retails for R380 which doesn’t have the mesh layer, however moderately fabric.

In conclusion I might rank the masks at 8/10. It is by far the perfect masks we have examined to face as much as the fog take a look at so far. It additionally ticks all of the packing containers on the subject of sturdiness and sustainability. But due to its distinctive design, it’s in contrast to something you have seemingly drained earlier than and can take time to get used to carrying, particularly in sizzling climate.

