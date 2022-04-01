‘We want her to know there are people who love her’: Popcru rebuilds fire-ravaged home for late cop’s daughter | News24

Police and prisons officers could also be hardened by what they see on the job, however when a colleague and most of his household died in a hearth, they had been moved to assist.

Popcru is gathering members prepared to drag up their sleeves to assist rebuild the home of a deceased Cape Town policeman in order that his surviving daughter can have a spot to name dwelling once more.

The union says it’s doing this to point out the younger woman that anyone loves her.

Volunteers from the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will roll up their sleeves to rebuild the home by which a colleague and his household died throughout a devastating hearth, in order that his surviving daughter and a small youngster can have a house the place they’ll heal from the tragedy.

Walking via the ruins of the house of the late Sergeant David Leketha in Wesbank, Blue Downs, in Cape Town was painful for his colleagues as they remembered the tragic hearth that killed him, his spouse and two of his kids final yr.

With law enforcement officials being killed so usually, this one hit notably exhausting. The Lekethas had been within the security of their very own dwelling east of the Cape Town CBD, however this time it was a distinct line of fireplace that got here and snuffed out their lives.

On 9 October 2021, at about 21:30, a tenant dwelling in a wendy home on the Lekethas’ property arrived dwelling to the darkness of load shedding. There gave the impression to be solely a candle burning to forged some gentle of their dwelling in Ringwood Crescent.

Minutes later, the tenant heard individuals screaming and noticed that the home was on hearth. He broke the safety gate of the door to get inside and managed to get two kids out.

However, the flames and smoke had been so fierce that Leketha, 48, his spouse Matang, 38, and daughters Nehang, 8, and Naledi, 4, tragically died.

Leketha and his spouse had been discovered wrapped collectively in a blanket and two of their kids had been mendacity on the passage flooring. Emergency providers suspected that they’d all died of smoke inhalation.

In a shifting assertion after his demise, the police paid tribute to Leketha’s household for elevating such a “grounded” officer who grew to become the commander of the busy Mfuleni Community Service Centre.

Afterwards, Popcru began placing out feelers for donations to restore the household dwelling for the older daughter and a youthful youngster.

Pat Raolane, Popcru’s Western Cape secretary stated:

We simply need her to know there are individuals who love her. We will love her for the remainder of her life.

Builders service provider, Build it, helped with a donation of building supplies. Popcru members will roll up their sleeves to assist with the exhausting graft of carrying issues round and the preparation, whereas the Department of Correctional Services will help by lending them artisans to assist with the expert work, corresponding to bricklaying.

According to Raolane, some expert jail inmates who’ve been via rehabilitation can even help, with police guards available, as their means of giving again to their group.

“They lost everything,” stated Popcru’s Western Cape administrative secretary Mziwabantu Nqamra of the surviving kids.

Leketha has been laid to relaxation along with his ancestors in Mount Fletcher within the Eastern Cape, however the intention now could be for the older youngster, who’s in her late teenagers, to return to the house with the infant when it’s utterly repaired.

Popcru has managed to carry collectively the constructing supplies and the talents to make the home entire once more. But the union nonetheless wants some dwelling comforts to make it really feel like a house once more – from couches and furnishings, to curtains and home equipment – something that can make the survivor and the toddler’s life extra snug.

