‘We were a bit surprised’ – family of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse on appeal for donations | News24

Lebo Monene was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital, allegedly by her ex-partner and father of her youngster, who’s a police officer.

A poster calling for donations for her funeral has been doing the rounds on social media.

Her household say they haven’t been consulted about this poster and have distanced themselves from it.

The household of slain Tembisa Hospital assistant nurse Lebo Monene say they’re very shocked to see a poster on social media calling on the general public to make donations in direction of the funeral.

Monene’s brother, Daniel Thobakgale, instructed News24 on Friday they weren’t consulted in regards to the public name for donations. A poster with Monene’s image and banking particulars was shared on social media as a part of the enchantment.

“We were a bit surprised to hear that there was a poster asking for donations,” he mentioned.

Monene was gunned down within the hospital’s parking zone Wednesday, allegedly by her former companion, who’s a police officer. The police constable, who can also be the daddy of one among Monene’s kids, gained entry to the hospital utilizing a automobile with police blue lights. After allegedly taking pictures Monene, he turned the gun on himself. He survived and was in a vital situation.

Monene’s household mentioned their relationship was poisonous.

Thobakgale mentioned a girl who had labored with Monene approached the household, saying organisations wished to donate, however they have been by no means consulted a few poster.

He mentioned:

I instructed her to talk to the communications officer at Tembisa Hospital. She requested for banking particulars, saying she would converse to the hospital, and when she left right here, she made the poster with out speaking with Tembisa Hospital or us.

“She wasn’t supposed to post without speaking to the hospital. As a family, we took a decision to not do anything without communicating with the hospital,” he mentioned.

Thobakgale praised the hospital for being useful and providing to cowl the funeral prices.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has additionally spoken out in opposition to the poster.

“Denosa urges both the nursing population and the public to ignore this scam, which merely seeks to benefit opportunistically from the agony of the Monene family in this trying time,” the organisation mentioned.

“Both Denosa and the Tembisa Hospital have pledged to support the Monene family with the costs of the funeral arrangements, as will the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) that the deceased nurse was a member of (over and above the funeral policy she may have belonged to).”

A memorial is predicted to be held for Monene on Tuesday.

