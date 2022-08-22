‘We were absolutely shocked’: Federal police stunned by size of drug haul
Federal Police have revealed they seized the most important cargo of opioid fentanyl in Australian historical past on the Port of Melbourne.
In a media convention on Monday, AFP performing commander Anthony Hall stated officers stopped 5 million doubtlessly deadly doses of fentanyl from hitting the streets.
The cargo, from Canada, arrived on the Port of Melbourne in December 2021, however officers inspected the container in February this 12 months.
Australian Border Force commander James Watson stated officers discovered 11 kilograms of pure fentanyl, which he stated was an “extraordinary” quantity given police usually solely detect a few gram in different seizures.
“We were absolutely shocked by the size of the detection and the audacity of the attempted importation,” Watson stated.
“I’d describe it as a total act of bastardy, quite frankly. The impact of this on our community, had it reached the streets … it doesn’t bear thinking about.
“Quite frankly, we’ve all been living through COVID over the last few of years, it’s tough enough as it is, let alone to see this kind of impact reaching our streets that we live in.”
Fentanyl can be utilized for medical functions, however can be utilized in illicit drug markets, mostly lower with heroin.
Authorities additionally seized 30 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden within the industrial delivery container.