‘We were absolutely shocked’: Federal police stunned by size of drug haul

Federal Police have revealed they seized the most important cargo of opioid fentanyl in Australian historical past on the Port of Melbourne.

In a media convention on Monday, AFP performing commander Anthony Hall stated officers stopped 5 million doubtlessly deadly doses of fentanyl from hitting the streets.

Australian Federal Police stated a significant drug cargo was intercepted on the Port of Melbourne. Credit:AFP

The cargo, from Canada, arrived on the Port of Melbourne in December 2021, however officers inspected the container in February this 12 months.

Australian Border Force commander James Watson stated officers discovered 11 kilograms of pure fentanyl, which he stated was an “extraordinary” quantity given police usually solely detect a few gram in different seizures.