‘We were absolutely shocked’: Federal police stunned by size of drug haul

Federal Police have revealed they seized the biggest cargo of opioid fentanyl in Australian historical past on the Port of Melbourne.

In a media convention on Monday, AFP performing commander Anthony Hall stated officers stopped 5 million doubtlessly deadly doses of fentanyl from hitting the streets.

The cargo, from Canada, arrived on the Port of Melbourne in December 2021, however officers inspected the container in February this yr.

Australian Border Force commander James Watson stated officers discovered 11 kilograms of pure fentanyl, which he stated was an “extraordinary” quantity given police usually solely detect a couple of gram in different seizures.

“We were absolutely shocked by the size of the detection and the audacity of the attempted importation,” Watson stated.