‘We were with him on Sunday’ – Tokollo Tshabalala’s family open up about the Kwaito star’s last days | Channel

Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s household says the kwaito legend “just” couldn’t get by the seizure that claimed his life earlier this week.

His household says he developed epileptic seizures from a extreme mind damage he sustained throughout a automobile accident in 2001.

Details about Tshabalala’s memorial and funeral companies are but to be communicated.

The household of fallen Kwaito legend and TKZee group member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala (45) mentioned whereas the musician knew tips on how to handle his epileptic seizures, he simply couldn’t get by the one which claimed his life earlier this week.

“The seizures were being managed, but then, in the last couple of months, they were occurring more often,” mentioned Tshabalala’s sister, Kutloano.

“We were continuing to manage them, as we have been managing them, and he knew how to manage them, but, this time around, he just couldn’t get through the seizure, and God called him home.”

Kutloano added her older brother, who was “fine” within the days main as much as his sudden loss of life, developed epileptic seizures from a extreme mind damage he sustained throughout his 2001 automobile accident.

Tshabalala, the son of Orlando Pirates Football Club director Stanley’ Screamer’ Tshabalala, died on Monday morning.

“My family is going through a wide range of emotions, ranging the whole spectrum from shock to frustration because it’s so random,” she mentioned. “On a random, random Monday – and we were with him on Sunday – the first call we get on a Monday is that he died.”

It was like, what a begin to a blue Monday; Mondays do suck. It’s been surreal for my siblings and fogeys, and we maintain asking ourselves, did it actually occur; are we actually planning to say goodbye to this man?

Kutloano described her brother because the “jokester and mischievous menace” of the household who was “always playing tricks on people.”

“Growing up, and even in our old age, when he came home, and there was leftover food, he would eat the leftover food and leave the skaftin (lunchbox) like the wolf was here,” she mentioned jokingly. “He was also the type of person you would talk to if you had problems. He was always willing to help, tease you first, then help you and make a joke out of it.”

“I think most people think he was extroverted, but he wasn’t. He was an introvert-extrovert, and he was a fun brother and great uncle.”

Kutloano mentioned she’s going to miss her brother’s jokes, his smile, and him at all times being obtainable, “no matter what he was doing, he would make time.”

In an interview with News24, TKZee enterprise supervisor Refiloe Ramogase mentioned he would, amongst different issues, miss Tshabalala’s “effortless charm” and described the musician as a “beautiful and gentle soul”.

Details concerning the memorial and funeral companies are but to be communicated.

Tshabalala, Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala rose to fame within the Nineteen Nineties after forming the long-lasting TKZee. The group launched its first album, Halloween, in 1998. Some of their hit songs embrace Phalafala, Dlala Mapantsula, Mambotjie; We Love This Place, and Shibobo, that includes Bennie McCarthy.

At the 5th annual South African Music Awards in 1999, the group took house Best Kwaito Album, Best Kwaito Single, Best Single, and Best Duo/Group. In 2019, TKZee obtained the Lifetime Achievement Award at SAMA25.