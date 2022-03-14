‘We will deal with you accordingly’ – murder accused’s alleged threat to prosecutor | News24

A prosecutor in Limpopo has allegedly been threatened by males he’s prosecuting.

The 4 males are accused of murdering a person by assaulting him and throwing him over a bridge.

Following bail listening to proceedings, two of the accused allegedly advised the prosecutor that they might take care of him accordingly.

Four suspects accused of murdering a person by assaulting him and throwing him over a bridge, have allegedly tried to intimidate the state prosecutor seized with their matter by threatening him.

Ally Salman, 25, Hamid Salman, 52, Charlie Sepoko, 51, Papi Ashley Mothapo, 28, appeared within the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court final Thursday for his or her bail listening to.

The 4 males have been charged with homicide, contravention of the Immigration Act for being within the nation illegally, and possessing a fraudulent South African identification doc.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, on 14 December 2021, within the Polokwane CBD subsequent to Mandela bridge, the 4 accused assaulted Ishmael Selowa, 34, after which threw him over the bridge.

“Witnesses took the deceased to Polokwane hospital, but [he] later succumbed to his injuries,” mentioned NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

“The four accused persons identify themselves as Community Policing Forum [members].”

Following bail proceedings on Thursday, it is alleged that Ally and Hamid threatened appearing senior public prosecutor, advocate Mudau Andisa.

“Ally and his father uttered the following words, ‘Mudau this is personal, we will deal with you accordingly’, while the suspects were pointing fingers at him in the full gallery,” Malabi-Dzhangi mentioned.

“The prosecutor has opened a case of intimidation with the police,” she added.

The NPA condemned the alleged actions of the accused, asserting that it might not tolerate any intimidation towards prosecutors.

The bail listening to is anticipated to proceed on Monday.