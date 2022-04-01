‘We will help you rebuild your cities,’ European Parliament president tells Ukrainians

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola pledged to ramp up help to Ukraine and mentioned “further-reaching” sanctions on Russia whereas on a go to to Kyiv on Friday through which she met with Ukrainian leaders.

“We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns,” Metsola said at a press convention alongside the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk. “We have already provided financial, military and humanitarian assistance — this will continue and it will increase.”

“We will take care of the families who have been forced to flee … until the day they can safely return to their homes,” she mentioned.

Metsola mentioned she had additionally met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the 2 spoke concerning the want for “more and further-reaching” sanctions on Moscow. European leaders have accredited 4 rounds of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, however stay divided on imposing an vitality embargo on Moscow and have rejected Kyiv’s requires a no-fly zone.

Metsola announced the shock go to to the Ukrainian capital on Twitter simply hours earlier than arriving in Kyiv. She said she had determined to go after receiving an invite from Stefanchuk.

The Maltese politician, who’s a part of the center-right European People’s Party and was elected as head of the Parliament in January, is the primary chief of a serious EU establishment to go to Ukraine because the Russian assault started on February 24.

Last month, three of central Europe’s prime ministers — Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, the Czech Republic’s Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Janša — traveled to Kyiv to satisfy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shmyhal. In the run-up to the go to, Zelenskyy invited different world leaders to come back, writing on social media that he wished “all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv.”

Metsola additionally met with representatives of political teams and addressed a rare session of the Ukrainian parliament — the Verkhovna Rada — through the go to, a spokesperson confirmed.