We will lift the sixth trophy anyhow, says MI’s Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season was a catastrophe for Mumbai Indians, with the five-time champions ending on the backside of the desk with simply 4 wins out of 14 league matches.
However, regardless of having an terrible marketing campaign, star batter Suryakumar Yadav has set his purpose for the subsequent version, saying the staff will come again strongly and elevate the coveted sixth trophy within the cash-rich league.
In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians, a dissatisfied Yadav, who missed the beginning and finish of the league due to accidents, mentioned, “We’ve to lift the sixth (trophy) anyhow. It’s unfortunate that it can’t happen this year. Next year, we have to add one more trophy anyhow.”
Yadav, was one of many few vivid spots for Mumbai in a forgettable marketing campaign, being their second-highest run-getter by scoring 303 runs in eight matches at a median of 43.29 and strike charge of 145.67, hitting three half-centuries.
Mumbai misplaced eight consecutive matches earlier than ending their dropping streak within the ninth sport towards Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium wherein Yadav made a 39-ball 51. Yadav was dominated out of the remainder of IPL 2022 as a result of a left forearm muscle harm.
Speaking in a video shared by MI on their official social media handles, the 31-year-old Yadav praised the brand new entrant within the squad Dewald Brevis. The South African batter was included within the MI set-up after Yadav was dominated out of the IPL 2022. Brevis, has been on a roll because the begin of this yr and has already made an enormous identify for himself within the ICC U-19 World Cup.
“He (Dewald Brevis) is new to the set-up, so he should understand. They are explaining to him what it takes to lift that trophy, which is good,” he mentioned.
Yadav had a formidable particular person season with the bat however the staff did not area a secure mixture and was the primary to crash out of the playoffs race.
