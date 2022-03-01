“We Will Not Rest Till…”: India Ramps Up Evacuation Efforts From Ukraine

Dr S Jaishankar has been continually posting about India’s evacuation mission referred to as “Operation Ganga”.

New Delhi:

India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals caught in cities and border factors of war-torn Ukraine. By this afternoon, a minimum of three evacuation flights are set to convey again stranded Indians. This contains two flights from Romania’s capital metropolis Bucharest and one from Hungary’s capital metropolis Budapest. The flights will land in Mumbai and Delhi.

While saying the ninth evacuation flight again to India this morning, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted, “We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe”. The minister has been continually posting about India’s evacuation mission referred to as “Operation Ganga”.

We is not going to relaxation until our fellow Indians are protected. Ninth #OperationGanga flight departs Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals. https://t.co/uQzlBMlxi9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 28, 2022

The seventh Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine landed in Mumbai from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning, an airline spokesperson instructed information company PTI.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane acquired them on the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson mentioned.

The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest through Kuwait touched down the runway at 7:40 am, he mentioned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his counterparts in Romania and the Slovak Republic, Ukraine’s neighbouring international locations from the place India is planning to evacuate its residents, about evacuation efforts from their international locations.

On Monday, the federal government mentioned that of the estimated 20,000 Indian nationals who had been current in Ukraine about 8,000 have left the nation since its first advisory earlier this month.

The authorities has additionally determined to ship 4 Union Ministers to oversee the evacuation and introduced plans for extra flights to convey again college students not simply from India but additionally from neighbouring and creating international locations, and ship aid provides to Ukraine as a humanitarian gesture.

Ministers Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiradtiya Scindia, and General (retd) V Ok Singh have been tasked with overseeing evacuation efforts from Ukraine’s neighbouring international locations.

Along with the Tata group-owned Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo have additionally joined the federal government’s evacuation efforts below Operation Ganga.

SpiceJet will function a particular flight to the Hungarian capital Budapest on Friday. The airline mentioned yesterday that it’ll use its Boeing 737 MAX plane for this particular flight that was scheduled to depart from Delhi on Monday night. It mentioned it’s planning to function extra evacuation flights and is in dialogue with the involved authorities.

IndiGo has mentioned it’s working two evacuation flights utilizing A321 plane to convey again Indian residents safely. Both the flights will land in Delhi on Tuesday, it famous.