‘We will pay their entire HECS debt’: Free uni degrees for Victorian nurses, midwives
The Victorian authorities is providing to pay for the levels of greater than 10,000 nursing and midwifery college students as a part of a $270 million initiative to assist enhance staffing throughout the state’s strained well being system.
Under the five-year program, all new home college students getting into nursing programs in 2023 and 2024 in Victoria will obtain a scholarship of $16,500 to cowl the price of the diploma.
Students will obtain $9000 whereas they examine and the remaining $7500 in the event that they work in Victorian public well being providers for 2 years.
Scholarships will even be offered to 150 postgraduate midwifery college students, to help them to proceed working as nurses whereas they examine.
“We will pay their entire HECS debt,” Premier Daniel Andrews informed reporters on the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) workplace in Melbourne on Sunday.
Under the plan, additional scholarships will probably be offered for enrolled nurses to develop into registered nurses, with funding obtainable for post-graduate nurses to begin specialty research in areas reminiscent of intensive care, emergency, paediatrics and most cancers care.
Andrews stated extra funding would imply greater than 20,000 present and future nurses in Victoria can have their college programs funded or be upskilled.
“All the roles in our health system are critically important, but giving people a pathway and giving people that sense of progression is critically important as well,” he stated.
“We do know that price could be a barrier to individuals endeavor that additional examine.