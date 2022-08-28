‘We will pay their entire HECS debt’: Free uni degrees for Victorian nurses, midwives

The Victorian authorities is providing to pay for the levels of greater than 10,000 nursing and midwifery college students as a part of a $270 million initiative to assist enhance staffing throughout the state’s strained well being system.

Under the five-year program, all new home college students getting into nursing programs in 2023 and 2024 in Victoria will obtain a scholarship of $16,500 to cowl the price of the diploma.

Students will obtain $9000 whereas they examine and the remaining $7500 in the event that they work in Victorian public well being providers for 2 years.

Domestic nursing college students who enter their programs in 2023 and 2024 will probably be eligible for a $16,500 scholarship to pay for his or her HECS in the event that they keep within the public well being system.

Scholarships will even be offered to 150 postgraduate midwifery college students, to help them to proceed working as nurses whereas they examine.