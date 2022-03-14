‘We will stay here. We will fight’: The women in a sleepy border town refusing to leave Ukraine

“I don’t want to leave my husband alone in Ukraine,” says Solodovnik of her accomplice, who labored as a driver till three weeks in the past. He dropped off his household right here and turned again round to combat. “This, here, is still Ukraine. It’s my home,” she tells CNN.

More than 2.8 million refugees have fled Ukraine because the Russian invasion on February 24. Even in sleepy Solotvyno, considered one of Ukraine’s smallest border crossings, hundreds have come to stroll the slender, picket bridge spanning the tranquil Tisza river to Romania, a member of the European Union and NATO.

Most have backpacks or schlep trolleys with the few belongings they will carry as they cross.

“When we arrived, the volunteers showed us the border,” says Nina, a retired kindergarten instructor from a suburb of Kyiv, who’s staying in Solotvyno along with her daughter and granddaughter. She is just too scared to present her final identify. “But then the gears were turning in our head: ‘Why should we go? We are at home, in Ukraine.'”

Now, these ladies are caught in what has develop into a no-man’s land of the center — they have not fled their nation, however equally, they are not at residence with their family members, who’re dealing with Russia’s assaults.

Within the primary two weeks of the invasion, the inhabitants right here has doubled, says Timur Averin, head of administration for Tyachiv district, throughout a go to to Solotvyno’s municipal places of work. In this bucolic village, some farmers nonetheless work the land by horse and cart.

Across the road, the traces on the ATM are getting longer and gasoline is being rationed. But individuals are nonetheless getting haircuts and attending church on Sundays.

“It is the safest, the closest to Europe, the closest to NATO, the closest to security,” says Averin, talking of the broader area round Solotvyno.

Even as Russian forces started hanging cities within the west, the closest bombardments had been about 110 miles (180 kilometers) away, in Ivano-Frankivsk, on the foot of the mountains.

At the shelter, Vivian, a volunteer who declined to present her final identify out of concern for her security, pulls up a map monitoring the preventing on her telephone. There are two massive swaths of Ukraine devoid of dots and crosses: One borders Putin-allied Belarus, she notes. “And the other one is us.”

Though Averin believes Ukraine could have gained the warfare in two or three weeks, for now, he’s getting ready for his district’s inhabitants to triple, largely with ladies and youngsters. “There is a lot of patriotism among the women,” which retains them tethered to Ukraine, he says.

They’ve additionally develop into very important to the warfare effort. Women and youngsters right here lower donated T-shirts and pants into strips, then knot them into camouflage nets.

On the muddy driveway to the shelter, native volunteers and footballers who joined Solotvyno’s first aggressive group only one month in the past heave donations despatched from Romania. Inside, the ladies repackage the canned meals, flour and child system milk, then ship them to the besieged cities.

“We are getting a lot of support from Romania,” says Angela Biletska, an area nurse who has been working 14-hour days to supervise medical donations. Her shins are coated in bruises and cuts from lifting packing containers.

‘I like that there are not any bombs’

As Europe experiences its fastest-growing refugee disaster since World War II, it’s responding with an outpouring of help. Within a day, the donated gadgets started spilling out of the shelter’s spare rooms and into the hallways, and now stack excessive in opposition to the facade of the three-story constructing.

They’re sorely wanted. Getting provides into jap Ukraine has develop into more and more troublesome — and harmful. “It’s constant, every minute,” Solotovnik says of the bombings in her residence in Kharkiv, one of many hardest-hit cities. Her family and friends are nonetheless trapped there in bomb shelters. “They have nothing — no food — nothing,” she says.

Nina and her household, too, had been holed up within the basement of their condo constructing, at all times dressed and able to run. “We were waiting until the last moment,” the 62-year-old says. On the eighth day of the invasion, she flagged down the only automobile she noticed driving previous her condo constructing, and requested the motive force to take them out of Kyiv. “We had five minutes to pack,” Nina says. Their Chihuahua, named Rave after the music, stayed behind along with her son-in-law.

Nina’s daughter says she’s too traumatized to talk, as is Nina’s granddaughter. When volunteers knocked on their door to name them to dinner, they’re jolted, jumpy from sudden noises after residing for days below bombardment.

In the humanities and crafts room, Magdalena Myhailivna is attempting to take the kids’s minds off the warfare. “It’s important to do normal things with them,” says Myhailivna, an arts instructor for greater than 50 years.

She is educating them to color bushes and tulips with water colours and for International Women’s Day they went to an area park to select flowers for his or her moms. “I like that there are no bombs,” says Sofia, a lady from Kharkiv, who wears a unicorn sweater and desires to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Anastasia, an 8-year-old who’s staying right here along with her mom, recites a verse by considered one of Ukraine’s foremost writers, Lesia Ukrainka, a feminist and anti-Russian imperialist.

“They asked me: ‘Did you hurt yourself?’

‘I am all right,’ I would reply.

My pride would then assert itself,

I laughed in order not to cry.”

The poem was written in Ukrainian, at a time when it was banned by Imperial Russia, in an act of defiance.

An identical spirit could be discovered within the ladies staying in Solotvyno. One of them is Elena Sierosa, a coordinator on the shelter, who makes certain that beds are pushed shut collectively to accommodate as many individuals as attainable. As the warfare wears on, there will be many extra.

“Right here is the border — we believe it won’t be bombed or shelled,” she tells CNN. If it’s, Sierosa says, they may ship their kids down Solotvyno’s foremost road and over the picket bridge into Romania. “The children can be saved across the border,” she says, “but we will stay here. We will fight.”