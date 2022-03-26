We will try to show maximum result at World Cup in Baku – head coach of Azerbaijani women’s gymnastics team

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Members of the

Azerbaijani ladies’s group will attempt to present the utmost consequence on the

FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, head coach of the

Azerbaijani nationwide group in ladies’s gymnastics Olga Barkalava instructed

Trend on

Saturday.

“We will complicate this system with which Samira Gahramanova

and Milana Minakovskaya will carry out on the World Cup in Baku.

Championship of Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics

Championship made it doable to evaluate the capabilities of

athletes. For Milana Minakovskaya, we’ll complicate the train

on tuneven bars, and Samira Gahramanovskaya – the vault train.

We are getting ready for the World Cup in a decent schedule, we conduct

two coaching periods a day. We will attempt to present the utmost

consequence,” she added.

Olga Barkalava pressured that now the principle process of Azerbaijani

gymnasts is to cross a qualifying stage for the World

Championships.

“The levels of the World Cups are qualifying for the

championship. Gakhramanova has one stage left, the place she must

be among the many high 12 athletes with the very best consequence in an effort to

win a license. Milana Minakovskaya wants a bit extra. But she

nonetheless has an opportunity on the European Championships to qualify,” she

stated.

From March 31 to April 3, the FIG World Cup in males’s and ladies’s

gymnastics might be held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

According to the registration listing, 151 gymnasts from 35 international locations

will participate within the World Cup.

Azerbaijan might be represented on the World Cup by Mansum

Safarov (ground train), Agamurad Gakhramanov (ground train,

vault, horizontal bar workout routines), Ivan Tikhonov (vault, pommel

horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar workout routines), Javidan Babayev

(workout routines on rings), Nikita Simonov (workout routines on rings), Samira

Gahramanova (vault, beam workout routines, ground workout routines), Milana

Minakovskaya (workout routines on uneven bars, beam and ground

workout routines).