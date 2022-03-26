We will try to show maximum result at World Cup in Baku – head coach of Azerbaijani women’s gymnastics team
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Members of the
Azerbaijani ladies’s group will attempt to present the utmost consequence on the
FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, head coach of the
Azerbaijani nationwide group in ladies’s gymnastics Olga Barkalava instructed
Trend on
Saturday.
“We will complicate this system with which Samira Gahramanova
and Milana Minakovskaya will carry out on the World Cup in Baku.
Championship of Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics
Championship made it doable to evaluate the capabilities of
athletes. For Milana Minakovskaya, we’ll complicate the train
on tuneven bars, and Samira Gahramanovskaya – the vault train.
We are getting ready for the World Cup in a decent schedule, we conduct
two coaching periods a day. We will attempt to present the utmost
consequence,” she added.
Olga Barkalava pressured that now the principle process of Azerbaijani
gymnasts is to cross a qualifying stage for the World
Championships.
“The levels of the World Cups are qualifying for the
championship. Gakhramanova has one stage left, the place she must
be among the many high 12 athletes with the very best consequence in an effort to
win a license. Milana Minakovskaya wants a bit extra. But she
nonetheless has an opportunity on the European Championships to qualify,” she
stated.
From March 31 to April 3, the FIG World Cup in males’s and ladies’s
gymnastics might be held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
According to the registration listing, 151 gymnasts from 35 international locations
will participate within the World Cup.
Azerbaijan might be represented on the World Cup by Mansum
Safarov (ground train), Agamurad Gakhramanov (ground train,
vault, horizontal bar workout routines), Ivan Tikhonov (vault, pommel
horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar workout routines), Javidan Babayev
(workout routines on rings), Nikita Simonov (workout routines on rings), Samira
Gahramanova (vault, beam workout routines, ground workout routines), Milana
Minakovskaya (workout routines on uneven bars, beam and ground
workout routines).