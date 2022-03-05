‘Weak… confused’: Zelensky slams NATO’s rejection of a Ukraine no-fly zone

Thousands of persons are believed to have been killed or wounded and greater than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since February 24, when Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the largest assault on a European state since World War II. Support for Ukraine up to now has come primarily within the type of far-reaching sanctions on Russia, with EU members on Friday saying extra monetary punishment was but to return. NATO members have despatched weapons to Ukraine, however stopped in need of army motion. In a video message earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned NATO overseas ministers shouldn’t permit Putin to “turn Ukraine into Syria,” in reference to the devastating Russia-backed marketing campaign towards insurgent cities in that nation. “Act now before it’s too late,” he mentioned within the message posted on Twitter. Loading

Stoltenberg mentioned NATO understood Ukraine’s desperation, calling Russia’s battle in Ukraine “horrific” and warning the worst was but to return, with Russia rolling out extra heavy arms. But he mentioned a no-fly zone may solely be enforced by sending NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, including that the danger of escalation can be too large. Russia and NATO members the US, Britain and France are all nuclear powers. “Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory,” Stoltenberg mentioned. Russian invasion forces seized Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant on Friday in heavy combating in south-eastern Ukraine, triggering world alarm. A fireplace in a coaching constructing was extinguished and officers mentioned the ability was now secure. Sanctions and strikes

On Saturday morning AEDT, Moscow blocked Facebook, Twitter and a few overseas media web sites because it handed a “fake” information legislation amid mounting censure from world corporations. The largest assault on a European state since World War Two has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions, an exodus of companies from Russia and fears of a world financial hit and wider battle within the West unthought-of for many years. Fighting was raging in Ukraine as Russian troops besieged and bombarded cities within the second week of an invasion. Kyiv, within the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled exterior the Ukrainian capital for days, got here beneath renewed assault, with explosions audible from town centre. The southeastern port metropolis of Mariupol – a key prize for the Russian forces – has been encircled and shelled. There is not any water, warmth or electrical energy and it’s working out of meals after 5 days beneath assault, in line with Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

“We are simply being destroyed,” he mentioned. Putin’s actions have drawn nearly common condemnation and lots of international locations have imposed heavy sanctions because the West balances punishment with avoiding a widening of the battle. A glut of worldwide manufacturers have halted operations or exited utterly whereas transport and provide chain points have made it troublesome to work in Russia. French luxurious vogue home Chanel mentioned on Friday it’s halting all enterprise in Russia whereas tech large Microsoft is suspending gross sales of its services. More EU sanctions

Instead of a army presence in Ukraine, EU international locations – most of them additionally NATO members – mentioned they had been eyeing extra financial sanctions so as to add to co-ordinated restrictions which have already focused Russia’s monetary system and elites. “We will consider everything,” the bloc’s prime diplomat Josep Borrell mentioned, when requested concerning the potential suspension of the EU’s gasoline imports from Russia, which suppose tank Eurointelligence mentioned quantity to $US700 million every day even throughout the battle. “This is Putin’s war, and Putin has to stop this war,” Borrell mentioned. It was not instantly clear, nevertheless, when the EU would agree on measures given some international locations’ heavy reliance on Russian power provides. The 27-nation bloc is analyzing curbs on Russia’s affect and entry to finance on the International Monetary Fund following its invasion of Ukraine, six officers informed Reuters.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney mentioned no new sanctions can be introduced on Friday, however {that a} fourth spherical may have an effect on extra Russian banks’ entry to the SWIFT worldwide switch system, bar Russian ships from European ports and minimize imports like metal, timber, aluminium or coal. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock mentioned the bloc ought to shut any loopholes that might permit Russia to avoid sanctions. Separately, Poland has arrested a Spanish nationwide on suspicion of conducting intelligence actions for Russia, which may carry a 10-year jail sentence if he’s discovered responsible, the Internal Security Agency (ABW). An extraordinary assembly of NATO overseas ministers in Brussels on Friday. Credit:AP The man, recognized as an agent of Russia’s army intelligence company GRU, was detained in Przemysl – close to Poland’s border with Ukraine on Sunday night time.