Weather in Spain: What is calima and is it bad for you?

Much of Spain might get pleasure from clear blue skies for a big a part of the 12 months however there are locations which generally seem like a post-apocalyptic world the place visibility is low and every thing is dusty. This is named calima.

What is calima?

Calima is the Spanish phrase used to explain when there’s sand or mud in suspension within the ambiance. The English translation is haze.

There are two kinds of calima – sort A calima refers to pure haze from sand, mud and different particles that come from the setting, whereas sort B calima refers back to the haze that comes on account of air pollution or ash from a forest hearth for instance.

Even although a few of Spain’s larger cities do typically endure poor air high quality on account of air pollution, essentially the most hanging episodes of calima come on account of enormous sand clouds from the Sahara blowing over to the Spanish territory, given Spain’s relative proximity with the 9.2 million sq. kilometre desert.

Visibility is poor, the sky turns both yellow, orange or crimson, the air is often drier and extra stifling, it will get more durable to breathe and every thing is roofed in a layer of mud.

A hazy sundown in Gran Canaria. Photo: El Coleccionista de Instantes/Flickr

Calima episodes are likely to final between three and 5 days.

When rainfall happens throughout a interval of calima, it results in muddy rain, referred to as lluvia de barro in Spanish, as mud and sand particles are dragged by the rain right down to the floor.

Calima is totally different to sirocco in that it’s often extra stifling, sizzling and incorporates mud, whereas the Mediterranean wind that additionally comes from the Sahara incorporates extra moisture by the point it reaches the south of France.

Where is there most calima in Spain?

Given the Canary Islands’s proximity to northwestern Africa (Fuerteventura is barely 100km from the Moroccan shoreline), the Atlantic archipelago experiences by the far the commonest episodes of calima in Spain.

Whenever there are sand storms within the Sahara or Sahel deserts and the commerce winds blow south or east, the Canaries expertise calima. This occurs many instances all year long, with various levels of severity.

A satellite tv for pc picture by Nasa exhibits how simple it’s for the Canaries’ most easterly islands to be affected by sand blowing over from the Sahara.

However, throughout adversarial meteorological circumstances and intervals of utmost wind, it’s not unusual for elements of the Spanish mainland together with Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencia area to even be affected by calima.

During Storm Celia in March 2022, an enormous cloud of suspended mud coated nearly your entire Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands and reached as far up as France, combining with a interval of stormy climate to create mud rain.

Is calima dangerous for individuals’s well being?

During intervals of utmost calima, elements of Spain expertise a number of the worst air high quality on this planet.

Particles that measure lower than 10 microns enter our physique by means of the respiratory tract and attain the lungs and the blood.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers {that a} focus of suspended mud larger than 50 milligrams per cubic metre could be dangerous to individuals’s well being.

Although a excessive focus of PM10 particles isn’t good usually, quick intervals of publicity gained’t be dangerous to most individuals, aside from perhaps inflicting some issue respiratory, itchy eyes, a dry throat and doubtlessly a cough.

However, for these with pre-existing respiratory circumstances, bronchial asthma or allergic reactions, calima could be problematic and trigger issues corresponding to bronquitis, chest ache or palpitations.

These individuals ought to goal to spend as little time as potential open air during times of calima, and it’s advisable for them to put on a face masks in the event that they do should exit.

The normal recommendation for everybody else is to shut doorways and home windows (additionally to maintain their properties clear), keep away from doing train open air, drink loads of water and preserve surfaces at residence clear with a humid fabric.