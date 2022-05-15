Weather Office Issues Red Alert In 5 Kerala Districts For Today, Tomorrow

Red alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As rains proceed to lash throughout Kerala days forward of the anticipated onset of Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a crimson alert in 5 districts of the state for Sunday and Monday indicating extraordinarily heavy rainfall.

IMD issued crimson alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Sunday.

Red alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for Monday. Except Kasaragod, different districts within the state have an orange alert for Sunday.

Revenue Minister Okay Rajan, who met the media, stated instructions have been issued to district collectors to cope with any emergencies.

“We held a meeting on Saturday, chaired by the Chief secretary. Directions have been issued to all district collectors and other concerned authorities. As of now, the rivers are not overflowing. We have issued special directions to hilly districts and hazard analysts have been asked to closely monitor the situation,” Mr Rajan stated.

He stated all departments involved have been alerted and other people from danger-prone areas might be evacuated directly if vital.

“As of now there is no need for opening relief camps across the state. But we need to be careful as there are chances of landslides if the rain continues,” Mr Rajan stated.

A crimson alert signifies heavy to extraordinarily heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, whereas orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to twenty cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The weatherman had issued a crimson alert in Ernakulam and Idukki on Saturday.

Most components of Ernakulam metropolis was inundated on Sunday attributable to heavy rainfall which lasted the entire evening. Two camps have been opened in Ernakulam metropolis to accommodate households affected by waterlogging.

A complete of 9 households from numerous locations have been housed in two camps.

As the heavy downpour alert was issued, the federal government on Saturday night known as a high-level assembly chaired by the Chief Secretary to evaluate and take steps for mitigation measures.

With the crimson alert being issued in additional districts right now, the state authorities and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) have requested individuals to avoid rivers and different water our bodies.

The SDMA have additionally requested individuals to not journey to hilly areas until it is an emergency and to keep away from evening journey till the rain subdues.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also called Edavapathy within the state, is more likely to convey its first showers to Kerala by May 27, 5 days sooner than the conventional onset date.

Since it was raining within the southern a part of the state for the previous few days, the district administrations have issued warnings to individuals staying in low mendacity areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly areas to stay vigilant.

Kodungallur in Thrissur district obtained 20 cm of rain on Saturday, as per the IMD web site which is the best rainfall in Kerala within the final 24 hours. Aluva in Ernakulam district obtained 19 cm of rain whereas CIAL Kochi in Ernakulam, Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district and Kottarakkara in Kollam district obtained 17 cm rain every.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)