Weather update: Fine and cool Monday across SA | News24

Fine and funky begin to the week.

It will probably be a tremendous and funky day throughout the nation, in keeping with the South African Weather Service.

Weather in your area:

It will probably be tremendous and funky in Gauteng.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index could be very excessive.

Mpumalanga will expertise morning fog patches over the Highveld, in any other case tremendous and funky, however partly cloudy within the Lowveld and escarpment areas at first.

Morning fog patches are anticipated within the central and southern elements of Limpopo, in any other case tremendous and funky, however partly cloudy within the central and jap elements.

It will probably be tremendous and funky within the North West.

There will probably be morning fog within the east of the Free State, in any other case tremendous and funky.

The Northern Cape will probably be tremendous and funky to heat.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be recent to sturdy south-easterly.

There will probably be morning frost over the inside of the Western Cape, in any other case tremendous and funky, however partly cloudy, with morning fog alongside the south coast adjoining inside at first.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be reasonable to recent south-easterly alongside the west coast, in any other case reasonable westerly alongside the south coast, changing into easterly by afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is reasonable.

The Eastern Cape will probably be partly cloudy alongside the coast, in any other case tremendous and funky.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be reasonable westerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal is anticipated to be tremendous and funky.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be reasonable north-easterly, changing into south-westerly within the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.