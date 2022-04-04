Weather warning: Persistent rain expected in Gauteng, may lead to flooding in some areas | News24

A climate warning for disruptive rain was issued for Gauteng and elements of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Emergency staff are on excessive alert following a

climate warning for Gauteng.

Persistent rain is predicted within the province on

Monday.

The rainfall may result in flooding in some areas,

the South African Weather Service has warned.

A climate warning for disruptive rain has been

issued for Gauteng and elements of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and emergency staff

have been positioned on excessive alert.

According to the South African Weather Service’s

(SAWS) yellow degree 4 warning, residents can anticipate persistent showers on

Monday. The SAWS estimates that as a lot as 50mm of rain may fall in some

areas. There was some uncertainty across the actual quantity of rain anticipated, the

SAWS added.

Between 10mm and 20mm of rain fell in some areas on

Sunday.

The

SAWS warning learn:

Although these quantities do not appear vital initially, the persistent nature thereof and already saturated high soils [mean that] basins will solely want 30mm to 40mm to expertise some flooding.

Flooding may happen in low-lying areas such

as Centurion, Mamelodi and Alexandra. The rain may additionally lead to poor

driving visibility and the pooling of water on main roads.

“The persistent rain might result in flooding of

roads, low-lying bridges and casual settlements. Poor driving circumstances are

anticipated throughout the Monday morning commute, with main disruptions of visitors

move as a consequence of flooding or pooling on roads,” the SAWS stated.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles

Mabaso stated emergency staff would stay on excessive alert.

Mabaso stated:

Following rain that has been persistent from Sunday, the SAWS has additional issued a degree 4 warning for disruptive rain. As such, we wish to name on motorists, particularly within the morning, to be cognisant of the moist street circumstances and make obligatory preparations to journey timeously and hold secure following distances, to keep away from any pointless crashes.

“We are monitoring low-lying bridges which are

recognized to be prone to flooding. We name on motorists to be vigilant and

not cross any low-lying bridges,” he added.

