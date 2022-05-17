WEATHER WARNING | Widespread rainfall, snow, and flooding expected in KZN and neighbouring provinces | Witness

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of a cut-off low climate system that’s anticipated to carry chilly and moist climate to giant components of South Africa from Thursday into the weekend.

These circumstances are anticipated to carry bitterly chilly circumstances, and heavy rainfall that will result in flooding and snow in some components of KwaZulu-Natal from Thursday.

The climate workplace mentioned a steep upper-air trough system will develop right into a cut-off low-pressure system over the north-western inside of the nation by Friday.

Widespread rainfall may be anticipated over the southern and central components of the nation from Thursday onwards, with mild snowfalls seemingly over the mountainous, high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, spreading to the Lesotho Drakensberg areas by the weekend, the place heavier falls are anticipated.

“Light snowfalls can also be expected over the high-lying ground of south-eastern and eastern Free State. 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 25 to 35 mm can also be expected over the drought-stricken parts of the Eastern Cape.

“Moreover, there is also the possibility of isolated severe storms, accompanied by strong winds and large amounts of small hail over the central and eastern interior, however [we] will issue detailed radar-based warnings in this regard, should the need arise,” mentioned Saws.

Figure 1: 24-hour rainfall (mm) for South Africa on May 20 and 21, 2022. PHOTO: Global Forecast System, NCEP (2022)

The climate workplace mentioned the chilly entrance will transfer over the south-west coast of the Western Cape by Wednesday afternoon, with rain spreading alongside the south coast and adjoining inside within the night.

Saws mentioned gusty winds of 45-55 km/h may be anticipated forward of the chilly entrance over the inside and south coast of the Western Cape in addition to the inside of the Northern Cape. These circumstances might improve the chance for veldt hearth improvement.

“Warm to hot conditions are expected ahead of the cold front (due to offshore Berg wind conditions) especially along the south coast of the Western Cape and the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape. The upper-air trough will intensify during Thursday, causing widespread rainfall over the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape.”

A warning for disruptive rainfall, leading to localised flooding of vulnerable roads and bridges in addition to flooding in casual settlements, can subsequently be anticipated within the aforementioned areas, spreading to the central and south-eastern components of the Eastern Cape throughout Thursday, mentioned Saws.

Heavy snowfall in KZN, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and the Free State

Due to the reducing of atmospheric freezing ranges, mixed with ample moisture within the decrease layers of the ambiance, Saws mentioned snowfalls as deep as 2 to five cm may be anticipated from Thursday evening over the jap high-lying areas of the Western Cape, spreading to the western excessive mendacity areas of the Eastern Cape, the intense south-eastern high-lying areas of the Northern Cape and the southern excessive floor of the Free State throughout Friday morning.

“Heavier snowfall of 10 to 20 cm can be expected over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape, the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal and the Lesotho mountains from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

“Thunderstorms, combined with strong, gusty surface winds are expected over the central interior by Friday afternoon, spreading to Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal in the evening and parts of Limpopo by Saturday,” mentioned the climate workplace.

Figure 2: Forecast rainfall likelihood (proportion) for May 18, 19 and 20, 2022, in addition to the corresponding Impact-Based Warning for May 19. PHOTO: SAWS

Saws mentioned warnings on this regard shall be issued if vital.

KZN residents urged to organize for flooding

Due to the pre-existing situation of water-saturated soils in components of KwaZulu-Natal, Saws mentioned rainfall quantities exceeding 20 mm are prone to result in localised flooding. Residents are urged to take the mandatory precautions to organize for such circumstances.

“Bitterly cold conditions are expected to move in over the western and southern parts of the country during Thursday, spreading to the central and eastern parts by Friday and Saturday.

“Maximum temperatures are not expected to exceed 14°C over the interior of the country, with maximum temperatures barely able to reach 8°C over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, the south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal and the south-eastern and extreme southern Free State during Friday and Saturday. Small stock farmers should be advised of these conditions and take the necessary precautions,” mentioned the climate workplace.

Figure 3: Predicted most temperatures for May 20 and 21, 2022. PHOTO: Global Forecast System, NCEP (2022)

Rainy circumstances are anticipated to proceed over the jap components of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the northern components of KwaZulu-Natal throughout Sunday; nonetheless, the general public can stay up for a common clearing of climate circumstances in addition to a restoration in daytime temperatures from Monday onwards because the system exits the nation, mentioned Saws.

The SA Weather Service mentioned it would proceed to observe any additional developments referring to this climate system and can subject subsequent updates as required. Furthermore, the general public is urged and inspired to usually comply with climate forecasts on tv and radio.