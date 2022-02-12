WEBINAR | Will the ANC still rule in 2024? We unpack it on Tuesday at 12:00 | News24

Will the ANC nonetheless rule in 2024? We unpack it on Tuesday at 12:00

South Africa is battling corruption, poor governance and mismanagement.

The ruling get together, the ANC, is seemingly in disaster.

In the 2021 municipal elections, help for the ANC fell beneath 50% for the primary time since 1994.

The get together’s decline, mixed with traditionally low voter turnout, represents a lack of confidence within the ANC and the democratic challenge.

Opposition events haven’t but managed to fill the political void. The ensuing legitimacy deficit poses a extreme threat to South Africa’s hard-won democracy, stability and socio-economic growth.

The destiny of South Africans remains to be tied, for higher or worse, to ANC management and their inside election battles – not less than till the following nationwide and provincial elections in 2024. But which approach will the ruling get together go at its elective convention in December 2022?

Join News24’s editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, head of the African Futures and Innovation Programme on the Institute for Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers, co-founder of Apolitical Academy Lindiwe Mazibuko, and political commentator Mpumelelo Mkhabela, in a dialogue about South Africa’s future.

REGISTER HERE

This is a joint occasion by News24, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation.