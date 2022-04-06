Website of Russian oil firm Gazprom Neft goes down after apparent hack

The web site of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian state fuel big Gazprom, went down on Wednesday after an obvious hack, in what regarded like the most recent assault on government-linked websites following Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The web site briefly confirmed an announcement purporting to be from Gazprom chief govt Alexei Miller, an in depth ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Miller final month urged the fuel big’s 500,000 workers to rally round Putin to protect Russia as an awesome energy within the face of international hostility.

The assertion attributed to him on what regarded like a hacked model of the positioning cited him as making vital feedback about Russia’s determination to ship tens of 1000’s of troops into neighboring Ukraine, the place 1000’s of troopers and civilians have been killed.

The web site stopped working quickly afterwards.

“The information published on the site on the morning of April 6 … is not true and cannot be regarded as an official statement of the company’s representatives or shareholders,” Gazprom Neft stated.

A Gazprom spokesperson dismissed the assertion on the web site as nonsense.

The web site of the state information company TASS was hacked in February to point out a message calling for Moscow to halt what it calls its “special operation” in Ukraine.

