Wednesday’s Child: 10-year-old Austin

BOSTON (MARE) – Austin is an easy-going little one that has many pursuits and likes to discover new alternatives. He enjoys going to the park, the seashore, and the films. Austin enjoys going to the arcade and taking part in with Legos and video video games. He enjoys serving to to cook dinner, driving bikes, rollerblading, crafts, and music.

Austin does properly in class and enjoys going to highschool. He has developed some nice attachments at his faculty and he often comes house with a gold star for being the star scholar of the day! Austin enjoys practising and sustaining issues that he has discovered in class comparable to studying, participating in math work books or spelling workbooks

Legally freed for adoption, Austin’s social employee is open to a household of any constellation with or with out kids. Most importantly, Austin should be capable to keep related to his siblings.For extra data you possibly can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or go to www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly sequence has given a face and voice to the youngsters who wait the longest for households. Wednesday’s Child has helped discover houses for a whole bunch of ready kids and continues to lift consciousness about adoption from foster care.