Week Ahead: When the chips are down

This week (8 February) we should always be capable to set our eyes on the European Chips Act. The worldwide scarcity in semiconductors has slowed manufacturing of vehicles and lots of different gadgets. Countries are more and more realizing the central function performed by chips and the risks of being depending on different nations. The EU sees it as a part of its sovereignty agenda and Von der Leyen introduced it at her State of the European Union deal with: “While global demand has exploded, Europe’s share across the entire value chain, from design to manufacturing capacity has shrunk. We depend on state-of-the-art chips manufactured in Asia. So this is not just a matter of our competitiveness. This is also a matter of tech sovereignty. So let’s put all of our focus on it.”

Recently at Davos, von der Leyen mentioned: “Europe’s world semiconductor market share is just 10% immediately, most provides come from a handful of producers exterior the continent. By 2030, 20% of the world’s microchips manufacturing needs to be in Europe. This means quadrupling immediately’s European manufacturing.”

She outlined 5 key areas for progress: Strengthened analysis and innovation capability in Europe; guarantee European management in design and manufacturing; adaption of state support guidelines to permit public assist – for the primary time – for European, first-of-a-kind manufacturing amenities; improved capacity to anticipate and reply to shortages and provide points within the space; and, assist for smaller, progressive firms.

Happy birthday Maastricht Treaty!

Signed 30 years in the past immediately. President Juncker used to remind us that he was one of many solely folks nonetheless in authorities who was there for Maastricht.

Pushed via by Europe’s most decided leaders, Kohl and Mitterand, the settlement might have additionally paved the wave for the UK’s departure from the EU. The treaty went properly past widespread assist and established the aim of Economic and Monetary Union that set the foundations that might, to some minds, result in poor progress and virtually full disintegration in the course of the monetary disaster. The debate on the suitable stability between selling progress and guaranteeing low deficits and public debt stay present.

EU/US vitality safety

Diplomatic talks round Russia/Ukraine proceed this week. Macron will probably be in Moscow for talks with Putin on Wednesday, with a view to de-escalation. New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will probably be in Washington to satisfy with President Biden – the place Russia’s aggressive manoeuvres in direction of Ukraine are prone to be prime of the agenda.

At the identical time the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will even be paying a go to to the US, with vitality safety prime of their agenda. Should the EU and US take a troublesome line on sanctions, additional disruption to vitality provides would current Europe with some extra hardship. Hardship that Putin can be pleased to offer if swingeing sanctions had been imposed.

European Parliament’s abstract of the week forward

Committee and political teams’ conferences, Brussels

ECB/Lagarde: MEPs within the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will meet with ECB President Christine Lagarde for his or her common financial dialogue. They are set to debate inflation expectations within the euro space, post-pandemic traits and coverage implications, in addition to the ECB’s financial coverage communication technique (Monday).

Migration/Belarus/Polish border: The Civil Liberties Committee will talk about the scenario of migrants in Poland and on the border with Belarus, with Poland’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Rights Hanna Machińska (Monday).

Fiscal Package: The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will debate with Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni the fiscal a part of the 2022 Autumn Package. They will talk about how member states ought to cut back their money owed and the best way to use the expertise of the Recovery Fund’s administration to enhance EU financial coverage coordination (Monday).

Batteries and waste batteries: The Environment and Public Health Committee will undertake its place on proposed guidelines to manipulate the whole battery product life cycle, from design to end-of-life. MEPs will vote on amendments on sustainability and security standards (e.g. recycled content material and carbon footprint), labelling, due diligence in addition to waste administration, and different points (Thursday).

Plenary preparations: Political teams will put together for the 14-17 February plenary session, the place MEPs will debate and vote on a brand new European technique to battle most cancers, EU-Russia relations and the EU’s frequent overseas, safety and defence coverage, strengthening guidelines on toy security, and boosting offshore renewable vitality.

Council: Agriculture, well being and commerce

Informal assembly of Agriculture Ministers (7-8 February), takes place in Strasbourg, ministers can have basic discussions on the developments and way forward for agriculture.

Informal assembly of Health Ministers (9-10 February), ministers will talk about entry to healthcare, the European Health Union introduced by von der Leyen, with a give attention to disaster preparedness & response measures, HERA, pharmaceutical measures and Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.

Informal assembly of Trade Ministers (13-14 February), will probably be a possibility to debate commerce points and the principle priorities of commerce coverage upfront of the formal assembly of the Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), which is able to happen within the second a part of the French presidency.

