Weekend load shedding to stay on Stage 2 for now, says Eskom | Fin24
Load shedding will stay on Stage 2 throughout night peak hours over the weekend, Eskom confirmed on Friday morning.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha stated any modifications can be introduced sooner or later, however on the time of publication, “nothing [had] changed with the current guidance”.
Last week, load shedding was rolled out intermittently and reached Stage 4 on Saturday. By Sunday, the ability utility introduced that Stage 2 load shedding would carried out out from 17:00 till 22:00 all through the week.
It stated it could strive, “as far as possible”, to restrict load shedding exterior of those hours.
The embattled energy firm has been going through cases of sabotage at its plant because it tries to atone for badly wanted upkeep, leaving it going through crucial shortages of provide.
