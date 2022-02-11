Weekend Special: 5 Mouth-Watering Creamy Chicken Curry Recipes You Must Try

Finally, the candy bliss of the weekend is right here! It is time to take a well-deserved break from the push of the week, sit again and simply chill out. If you’re a foodie like us, then your weekend have to be stuffed with cooking and consuming scrumptious meals, as it’s through the weekend that we lastly get the time to fulfill all our meals cravings. So, you probably have been craving one thing creamy, now we have discovered some hen curries that match the invoice! Each hen curry has a velvety, thick and creamy gravy that enhances the flavors of the curry, making the hen style completely scrumptious.

Also Read: From Butter Chicken To Pahadi Chicken: 5 North Indian Chicken Curries To Relish This Weekend

Here Are 5 Creamy Chicken Curries You Must Try:

1.Murgh Malaiwala

This toothsome dish may be made at residence with the choicest of spices, milk and cream. Unlike different hen recipes, there isn’t any have to fry or grill the hen earlier than popping it into the gravy. Thus, the dish is sort of gentle and but by some means wonderful to style.

Click here for the full recipe of Murgh Malaiwala.

2.Creamy Mushroom Chicken

Juicy items of grilled hen bathed in creamy mushroom sauce, this hen curry is a real delight for hen and mushroom lovers, alike. The creaminess of the sauce comes from the signature mix of cheese, milk and cream.

Click here for the full recipe of Creamy Mushroom Chicken.

Also Read: Love Spicy Food? Try These 7 Spicy Chicken Curries For Flavorful Meal

3.Creamy Dhaniya Murgh

This dhaniya murgh (hen) brims with flavors from our conventional Indian spices. But, coriander seeds, coriander powder and coriander leaves are the star elements of this dish! Gobs of cashew paste and curd add in to make thick, wealthy and oh-so-creamy gravy.

Click here for the full recipe of Creamy Dhaniya Murgh.

4.Creamy White Butter Chicken

Here is a unique model of butter hen that barely mellows down the ‘spicy’ and ‘tangy’ degree of the standard butter hen and presents a whiter and creamier dish that’s equally nice.

Click here for the full recipe of Creamy White Butter Chicken.

5.Creamy Herb Chicken

As the identify suggests, this hen recipe has a light-weight texture that can soften in your mouth. In this dish, first, hen is par-boiled, after which it’s cooked in a wealthy cashew nut-based gravy with tons of spices.

Click here for the full recipe of Creamy Herb Chicken.

Try out these creamy curries and do inform us within the feedback part which one you preferred probably the most!