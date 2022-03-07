Europe

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
0 1 minute read



BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan elevated by 47.651 manat (1.4
%) final week, Trend studies.

The common worth of 1 ounce of gold amounted to three,270.2713
manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 %) in comparison with the earlier
week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of gold

Feb. 21

3,216.7485

Feb. 28

3,249.9835

Feb. 22

3,243.6340

Mar. 1

3,239.3330

Feb. 23

3,225.0530

Mar. 2

3,291.8120

Feb.24

3,289.2110

Mar. 3

3,272.5935

Feb.25

3,250.7910

Mar. 4

3,297.6345

Average weekly

3,245.0880

Average weekly

3,270.2713

The worth of an oz of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385
manat (3.34 %) final week.

The common worth of an oz of silver amounted to 42.2478
manat, which was by 2.3 % or 0.9761 manat greater than the
earlier week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of silver

Feb. 21

40.4374

Feb. 28

41.4338

Feb. 22

41.1093

Mar. 1

41.3427

Feb. 23

41.1134

Mar. 2

42.7842

Feb. 24

42.3314

Mar. 3

42.8392

Feb. 25

41.3670

Mar. 4

42.8190

Average weekly

41.2717

Average weekly

42.2478

The worth of an oz of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat
(2.7 %) final week.

The common worth of an oz of platinum amounted to 1,812.8
manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 %) lower than the earlier
week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of platinum

Feb. 21

1,824

Feb. 28

1,805

Feb. 22

1,854

Mar. 1

1,778

Feb. 23

1,841

Mar. 2

1,798

Feb. 24

1,878

Mar. 3

1,829

Feb. 25

1,811

Mar. 4

1,854

Average weekly

1,841.6

Average weekly

1,812.8

The worth of an oz of palladium in Azerbaijan elevated by
473.7 manat (11.1 %) final week.

Accordingly, the common worth of 1 ounce of palladium totaled
4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 %) extra in contrast
to the earlier week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of palladium

Feb. 21

3,932.1340

Feb. 28

4,268.6405

Feb. 22

4,091.0670

Mar. 1

4,235.2610

Feb. 23

4,006.9425

Mar. 2

4,434.3225

Feb. 24

4,295.1265

Mar. 3

4,504.0990

Feb. 25

4,187.3465

Mar. 4

4,742.3455

Average weekly

4,102.524

Average weekly

4,436.9337

Follow the creator on Twitter: agdzhaev





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button