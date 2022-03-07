Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan elevated by 47.651 manat (1.4
%) final week, Trend studies.
The common worth of 1 ounce of gold amounted to three,270.2713
manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 %) in comparison with the earlier
week.
|
Change in worth of 1 ounce of gold
|
Feb. 21
|
3,216.7485
|
Feb. 28
|
3,249.9835
|
Feb. 22
|
3,243.6340
|
Mar. 1
|
3,239.3330
|
Feb. 23
|
3,225.0530
|
Mar. 2
|
3,291.8120
|
Feb.24
|
3,289.2110
|
Mar. 3
|
3,272.5935
|
Feb.25
|
3,250.7910
|
Mar. 4
|
3,297.6345
|
Average weekly
|
3,245.0880
|
Average weekly
|
3,270.2713
The worth of an oz of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385
manat (3.34 %) final week.
The common worth of an oz of silver amounted to 42.2478
manat, which was by 2.3 % or 0.9761 manat greater than the
earlier week.
|
Change in worth of 1 ounce of silver
|
Feb. 21
|
40.4374
|
Feb. 28
|
41.4338
|
Feb. 22
|
41.1093
|
Mar. 1
|
41.3427
|
Feb. 23
|
41.1134
|
Mar. 2
|
42.7842
|
Feb. 24
|
42.3314
|
Mar. 3
|
42.8392
|
Feb. 25
|
41.3670
|
Mar. 4
|
42.8190
|
Average weekly
|
41.2717
|
Average weekly
|
42.2478
The worth of an oz of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat
(2.7 %) final week.
The common worth of an oz of platinum amounted to 1,812.8
manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 %) lower than the earlier
week.
|
Change in worth of 1 ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 21
|
1,824
|
Feb. 28
|
1,805
|
Feb. 22
|
1,854
|
Mar. 1
|
1,778
|
Feb. 23
|
1,841
|
Mar. 2
|
1,798
|
Feb. 24
|
1,878
|
Mar. 3
|
1,829
|
Feb. 25
|
1,811
|
Mar. 4
|
1,854
|
Average weekly
|
1,841.6
|
Average weekly
|
1,812.8
The worth of an oz of palladium in Azerbaijan elevated by
473.7 manat (11.1 %) final week.
Accordingly, the common worth of 1 ounce of palladium totaled
4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 %) extra in contrast
to the earlier week.
|
Change in worth of 1 ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 21
|
3,932.1340
|
Feb. 28
|
4,268.6405
|
Feb. 22
|
4,091.0670
|
Mar. 1
|
4,235.2610
|
Feb. 23
|
4,006.9425
|
Mar. 2
|
4,434.3225
|
Feb. 24
|
4,295.1265
|
Mar. 3
|
4,504.0990
|
Feb. 25
|
4,187.3465
|
Mar. 4
|
4,742.3455
|
Average weekly
|
4,102.524
|
Average weekly
|
4,436.9337
