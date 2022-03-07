Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan elevated by 47.651 manat (1.4

%) final week, Trend studies.

The common worth of 1 ounce of gold amounted to three,270.2713

manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 %) in comparison with the earlier

week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of gold Feb. 21 3,216.7485 Feb. 28 3,249.9835 Feb. 22 3,243.6340 Mar. 1 3,239.3330 Feb. 23 3,225.0530 Mar. 2 3,291.8120 Feb.24 3,289.2110 Mar. 3 3,272.5935 Feb.25 3,250.7910 Mar. 4 3,297.6345 Average weekly 3,245.0880 Average weekly 3,270.2713

The worth of an oz of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385

manat (3.34 %) final week.

The common worth of an oz of silver amounted to 42.2478

manat, which was by 2.3 % or 0.9761 manat greater than the

earlier week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of silver Feb. 21 40.4374 Feb. 28 41.4338 Feb. 22 41.1093 Mar. 1 41.3427 Feb. 23 41.1134 Mar. 2 42.7842 Feb. 24 42.3314 Mar. 3 42.8392 Feb. 25 41.3670 Mar. 4 42.8190 Average weekly 41.2717 Average weekly 42.2478

The worth of an oz of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat

(2.7 %) final week.

The common worth of an oz of platinum amounted to 1,812.8

manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 %) lower than the earlier

week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of platinum Feb. 21 1,824 Feb. 28 1,805 Feb. 22 1,854 Mar. 1 1,778 Feb. 23 1,841 Mar. 2 1,798 Feb. 24 1,878 Mar. 3 1,829 Feb. 25 1,811 Mar. 4 1,854 Average weekly 1,841.6 Average weekly 1,812.8

The worth of an oz of palladium in Azerbaijan elevated by

473.7 manat (11.1 %) final week.

Accordingly, the common worth of 1 ounce of palladium totaled

4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 %) extra in contrast

to the earlier week.

Change in worth of 1 ounce of palladium Feb. 21 3,932.1340 Feb. 28 4,268.6405 Feb. 22 4,091.0670 Mar. 1 4,235.2610 Feb. 23 4,006.9425 Mar. 2 4,434.3225 Feb. 24 4,295.1265 Mar. 3 4,504.0990 Feb. 25 4,187.3465 Mar. 4 4,742.3455 Average weekly 4,102.524 Average weekly 4,436.9337

