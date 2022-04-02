Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The official

trade price of the Azerbaijani manat in opposition to the US greenback, set

by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained

unchanged this week, Trend reviews.

The common weighted price based mostly on the outcomes of the week was

1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD trade price Mar. 21 1.7 Mar. 28 1.7 Mar. 22 1.7 Mar. 29 1.7 Mar. 23 1.7 Mar. 30 1.7 Mar. 24 1.7 Mar. 31 1.7 Mar. 25 1.7 Apr. 1 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the euro has

decreased by 0.0191 manat. The common AZN/EUR price has lowered by

0.0039 and amounted to 1.8793 manat.

Official AZN/EUR trade price Mar. 21 1.8832 Mar. 28 1.8619 Mar. 22 1.8832 Mar. 29 1.8675 Mar. 23 1.8832 Mar. 30 1.8887 Mar. 24 1.8832 Mar. 31 1.8975 Mar. 25 1.8832 Apr. 1 1.8810 Average weekly 1.8832 Average weekly 1.8793

The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the ruble has

been elevated by 0.0038 manat. The common AZN/RUB price has risen

by 0.0024 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB trade price Mar. 21 0.0165 Mar. 28 0.0170 Mar. 22 0.0165 Mar. 29 0.0177 Mar. 23 0.0165 Mar. 30 0.0187 Mar. 24 0.0165 Mar. 31 0.0204 Mar. 25 0.0165 Apr. 1 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0165 Average weekly 0.0189

The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the Turkish lira

grew by 0.0013 manat. The common AZN/TRY price remained

unchanged.