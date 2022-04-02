Europe

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The official
trade price of the Azerbaijani manat in opposition to the US greenback, set
by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained
unchanged this week, Trend reviews.

The common weighted price based mostly on the outcomes of the week was
1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD trade price

Mar. 21

1.7

Mar. 28

1.7

Mar. 22

1.7

Mar. 29

1.7

Mar. 23

1.7

Mar. 30

1.7

Mar. 24

1.7

Mar. 31

1.7

Mar. 25

1.7

Apr. 1

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the euro has
decreased by 0.0191 manat. The common AZN/EUR price has lowered by
0.0039 and amounted to 1.8793 manat.

Official AZN/EUR trade price

Mar. 21

1.8832

Mar. 28

1.8619

Mar. 22

1.8832

Mar. 29

1.8675

Mar. 23

1.8832

Mar. 30

1.8887

Mar. 24

1.8832

Mar. 31

1.8975

Mar. 25

1.8832

Apr. 1

1.8810

Average weekly

1.8832

Average weekly

1.8793

The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the ruble has
been elevated by 0.0038 manat. The common AZN/RUB price has risen
by 0.0024 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB trade price

Mar. 21

0.0165

Mar. 28

0.0170

Mar. 22

0.0165

Mar. 29

0.0177

Mar. 23

0.0165

Mar. 30

0.0187

Mar. 24

0.0165

Mar. 31

0.0204

Mar. 25

0.0165

Apr. 1

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0165

Average weekly

0.0189

The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the Turkish lira
grew by 0.0013 manat. The common AZN/TRY price remained
unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY trade price

Mar. 21

0.1155

Mar. 28

0.1146

Mar. 22

0.1155

Mar. 29

0.1147

Mar. 23

0.1155

Mar. 30

0.1163

Mar. 24

0.1155

Mar. 31

0.1159

Mar. 25

0.1155

Apr. 1

0.1159

Average weekly

0.1155

Average weekly

0.1155



