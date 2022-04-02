Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The official
trade price of the Azerbaijani manat in opposition to the US greenback, set
by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained
unchanged this week, Trend reviews.
The common weighted price based mostly on the outcomes of the week was
1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD trade price
|
Mar. 21
|
1.7
|
Mar. 28
|
1.7
|
Mar. 22
|
1.7
|
Mar. 29
|
1.7
|
Mar. 23
|
1.7
|
Mar. 30
|
1.7
|
Mar. 24
|
1.7
|
Mar. 31
|
1.7
|
Mar. 25
|
1.7
|
Apr. 1
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the euro has
decreased by 0.0191 manat. The common AZN/EUR price has lowered by
0.0039 and amounted to 1.8793 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR trade price
|
Mar. 21
|
1.8832
|
Mar. 28
|
1.8619
|
Mar. 22
|
1.8832
|
Mar. 29
|
1.8675
|
Mar. 23
|
1.8832
|
Mar. 30
|
1.8887
|
Mar. 24
|
1.8832
|
Mar. 31
|
1.8975
|
Mar. 25
|
1.8832
|
Apr. 1
|
1.8810
|
Average weekly
|
1.8832
|
Average weekly
|
1.8793
The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the ruble has
been elevated by 0.0038 manat. The common AZN/RUB price has risen
by 0.0024 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB trade price
|
Mar. 21
|
0.0165
|
Mar. 28
|
0.0170
|
Mar. 22
|
0.0165
|
Mar. 29
|
0.0177
|
Mar. 23
|
0.0165
|
Mar. 30
|
0.0187
|
Mar. 24
|
0.0165
|
Mar. 31
|
0.0204
|
Mar. 25
|
0.0165
|
Apr. 1
|
0.0208
|
Average weekly
|
0.0165
|
Average weekly
|
0.0189
The official trade price of the manat in opposition to the Turkish lira
grew by 0.0013 manat. The common AZN/TRY price remained
unchanged.
|
Official AZN/TRY trade price
|
Mar. 21
|
0.1155
|
Mar. 28
|
0.1146
|
Mar. 22
|
0.1155
|
Mar. 29
|
0.1147
|
Mar. 23
|
0.1155
|
Mar. 30
|
0.1163
|
Mar. 24
|
0.1155
|
Mar. 31
|
0.1159
|
Mar. 25
|
0.1155
|
Apr. 1
|
0.1159
|
Average weekly
|
0.1155
|
Average weekly
|
0.1155