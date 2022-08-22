Wegmans recalls butter with dill sold in Mass. over listeria concerns

BOSTON – Attention Wegmans buyers: The grocery store chain has recalled certainly one of its butter manufacturers over contamination considerations.

The recall impacts 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” offered in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. The expiration dates vary from July to November of 2022. Click here for a full checklist of the recalled merchandise.

The recalled Wegmans butter FDA



Wegmans stated its frozen dill provider, SupHerb Farms, notified the butter-maker of the optimistic listeria check.

So far, no diseases have been reported. Listeria an infection signs can embody fever, headache, nausea, belly ache and diarrhea.

Anyone who purchased the recalled butter can return it to the shop for a refund.

Wegmans has shops in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Natick, Northboro and Westwood.