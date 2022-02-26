Weightlifting coach permanently banned from Melbourne University

Loading “The university has also terminated its affiliation agreement with the Melbourne University Weightlifting and Powerlifting Club, which was an incorporated association affiliated with the University of Melbourne.” Mr Wilks had been suspended since mid-2021, pending the result of the probe. The membership, which is open to the general public in addition to Melbourne University college students, has lower than 40 monetary members. The spokeswoman stated Ms Qu was receiving counselling and assist providers from the college, including that anybody related to college actions, paid or not, is “expected to uphold the university’s principles and values”.

Robert Wilks stepped down as CEO of Powerlifting Australia final 12 months, however stays on the Board. Credit: Mr Wilks, speaking through an announcement from his lawyer, claimed the investigation by the college, performed by barrister Brian Lacey, was flawed. “I am disappointed with the conduct and outcome of Melbourne University’s investigation, which neither proceeded on a proper/lawful basis nor had the benefit of all relevant evidence,” the assertion reads. “The investigation made no findings against me in relation to the false and highly defamatory allegations for which I have sought vindication of my reputation in the County Court.” In November, Mr Wilks’ legal professionals commenced recent motion towards Ms Qu after his authentic July writ didn’t adjust to Victorian defamation laws.

Mr Wilks sued Ms Qu for defamation within the County Court after acquiring a replica of the grievance she despatched to 2 members of the Powerlifting Australia govt. He can also be taking authorized motion over two different textual content messages despatched to membership members and claims the correspondence portrayed him as a rapist or serial sexual predator who targets small, Asian ladies. The Sunday Age has beforehand reported that Mr Wilks usually makes use of authorized threats to stifle dissent within the powerlifting neighborhood, including concerns raised over his links to the ownership of several Melbourne brothels. The assertion of declare in his recent authorized case towards Ms Qu was subsequently up to date to incorporate the fall-out from The Sunday Age’s story revealing the primary authorized motion, together with that two Powerlifting Australia board members had resigned following publication. “Members of PA have abandoned the organisation in droves, which is indicative of the plaintiff’s reputation [as the CEO of PA] having been severely and irretrievably damaged in the eyes of such members,” the brand new writ states.