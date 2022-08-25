Weinstein can appeal rape conviction

New York state’s highest courtroom has agreed to permit Harvey Weinstein to attraction in opposition to his rape and sexual assault conviction, providing a distant likelihood of the previous film mogul being granted a brand new trial.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore “granted leave to appeal” on August 19, the courtroom wrote in a letter dated Monday that was despatched to Weinstein’s legal professionals, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The letter didn’t element what grounds might have led to the choice and it has no bearing on additional rape expenses in opposition to the 70-year-old in California.

Upon weighing arguments from Weinstein’s legal professionals and prosecutors, the courtroom can uphold the conviction or order a brand new trial.

Last June, a decrease appeals courtroom upheld the conviction, rejecting arguments the Manhattan trial choose made a number of errors that tainted the trial.

The bar for ordering a brand new trial is excessive, however Weinstein was “relieved at this decision”, mentioned one in every of his legal professionals, Arthur Aidala, after talking together with his shopper in jail.

“He’s hopeful that the court is going to find that he did not receive a fair trial and reverse his conviction. And, as he has consistently, he maintained his innocence,” Aidala mentioned.

Weinstein, a Hollywood energy dealer who produced motion pictures together with Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and Gangs of New York, grew to become one of the crucial distinguished targets of the #MeToo and #TimesUp actions that alleged sexual abuse on the highest ranges of company America, leisure and the media.

In February 2020, a Manhattan jury discovered Weinstein responsible of raping a former aspiring actress and sexually assaulting a manufacturing assistant. A choose sentenced him to 23 years in jail.

Weinstein is jailed in California, the place he was extradited final yr and awaits trial on 11 expenses of misconduct towards 5 girls between 2004 and 2013.

He has pleaded not responsible to rape and sexual assault expenses in Los Angeles.