Weird reason China’s star captured attention

US-born Chinese teen star Eileen Gu can’t assist however seize the world’s consideration with each motion however this time it’s due to her lunch.

American-born athlete Eileen Gu, who’s representing China, has captured the world’s consideration for a lot of causes through the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Before the Olympics, Gu, who was born and raised within the US, defected to China for the Beijing Games.

It has made nearly each transfer she makes international news however she has by some means managed to win an Olympic gold already regardless of the stress from being caught between two tremendous powers.

But her most up-to-date transfer that managed to set her aside was merely the timing of her lunch.

While ready for her rating within the freeski slopestyle qualifying, Gu was seen on digital camera calmly tucking into what some have mentioned was burger and others have mentioned was a fried dumpling.

“Eileen Gu eating Jiucai Hezi (Garlic Chives Pasty) going viral in Chinese social media,” one Twitter person wrote. “A material for ‘Cultural Confidence’ – a Chinese-American lady eats Chinese recipe for takeout in Olympic Games rather than American Coke and burger.”

The response to her lunch alternative was a mirrored image of simply how a lot of a star Gu has develop into, and what she represents to individuals within the present politically charged local weather.

Gu later informed media she merely didn’t have time to take a seat within the lodge for lunch.

“I’m a very aggressive practiser. For me, practice is go-go-go. I brought lunch. I was eating on the T-bar. I was done by the time I got to the top, and ready to drop in immediately,” she mentioned, in accordance with the Associated Press.

The 18-year-old, whose identify in China is Gu Ailing, is an Olympian, a model with deals with Victoria’s Secret and Vogue, and a pupil who will probably be going to America’s Stanford University in September.

She turned the headline story of the Games after she left Team USA officers baffled by her resolution to characterize China whereas the nation stays accused of abusing human rights and interesting in unfair commerce insurance policies.

“I have decided to compete for China in the 2022 Winter Olympics,” Gu introduced in a 2019 tweet.

“The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mum was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help promote the sport I love.”

Gu has already gained gold within the inaugural girls’s freeski huge air, and can also be competing within the freestyle half-pipe and slopestyle.

It means she might develop into the primary freestyle skier to win Winter Games medals in three totally different disciplines.

She has prevented answering questions surrounding her American citizenship when requested by the media. China doesn’t permit its residents to hold twin citizenship and the International Olympic Committee requires athletes to carry passports for the international locations they compete for.

“I definitely feel as though I’m just as American as I am Chinese,” she mentioned.

“I’m American when I’m in the US and Chinese when I’m in China. Both continue to be supportive of me because they understand my mission is to use sport as a force for unity.”