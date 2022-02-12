‘Welcome to the Millionaire Club’ – Twitter pours in wishes as Shahrukh Khan bags INR 9 crore deal with Punjab Kings

Shahrukh Khan is predicted to be pinching himself as he was picked by a whopping INR 9 crore by his former franchise Punjab Kings within the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction. The Tamil Nadu lad has been fairly spectacular within the home tournaments and helped his state win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as effectively with a quickfire knock. He was accessible within the uncapped Indian all-rounders at a base worth of 40 lakh and was offered for a worth 20 instances greater than that.

After an intense battle between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Shahrukh lastly landed within the palms of Punjab Kings ultimately. The 26-year-old performed 11 video games final season for the Punjab Kings and scored 153 runs at a median of 21.85 and it needs to be famous that he had are available in to bat at a number of robust conditions. The right-hander can smack sixes out of the bottom at will and is seemed upon as a future finisher for India.

Shahrukh Khan’s current numbers in home tournaments

Shahrukh continued his good kind into the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 the place he completed with 253 runs in eight video games at a median of 42.16. But the vital issue was his strike charge, which was proper among the many finest within the match at 186.02 and he seemed in a stupendous kind each time he bought an opportunity.

He has not but set the stage on hearth in IPL and was dropped after a couple of video games as effectively. However, he would possibly get much more alternatives within the upcoming IPL season which he ought to take advantage of out of. Shahrukh just lately bought his maiden name as much as the Indian facet for the West Indies ODIs however is but to make his worldwide debut.

He also can contribute with the ball if wanted and has already gained video games for his state from nowhere together with a last-ball six within the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 that helped his facet to a title. He might be one of many most-watched cricketers within the upcoming season as a result of his capability to alter video games on its head.

