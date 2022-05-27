Welcome to the UEFA Champions League final! | Inside UEFA

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

I welcome you to Paris for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League closing!

The famend Stade de France will present an excellent setting for the conclusion of one other thrilling season in UEFA membership competitors soccer, with two excellent groups dreaming of elevating the enduring trophy beneath the legendary Parisian lights.





Classic Champions League closing moments

This spectacular multifaceted venue has staged numerous memorable sporting occasions over time – together with two earlier UEFA Champions League finals in 2000 and 2006 and the UEFA EURO closing in 2016. Its distinctive ambiance will encourage the finalists to supply one other match for the ages.

I wish to thank France for internet hosting us of their capital, and the French Football Federation for the superb work achieved to organize such a prestigious occasion.

I want you all an evening to recollect!

Noël Le Graët, FFF president

For the sixth time in its historical past, France welcomes the European Cup closing, the 67th such sport.

It’s a privilege for our affiliation and for all of French soccer to host this prestigious occasion, and an honour that UEFA has put its religion in us to organise it. I thank UEFA’s president Aleksander Čeferin and his Executive Committee for looking for out our nation’s ability and experience in staging large sporting competitions.





Champions League closing: What you may see in Paris

As in 2000 and 2006, the Stade de France is once more able to have a good time the distinctive sporting occasion that’s the UEFA Champions League closing.

A robust bond unites this main European soccer occasion and France, which was instrumental in creating the European Champion Clubs’ Cup in 1955. It was in Paris, on the Parc des Princes, that the primary closing of this competitors passed off, in June 1956. What an unbelievable journey there was since!

On behalf of the French Football Federation, I want a heat welcome to the 2 finalist groups and their supporters, in addition to to all of the leaders of European soccer. I hope everybody enjoys the ultimate!