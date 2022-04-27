Welcome to the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals! | Futsal Champions League

With Friday’s semi-finals on the horizon, we hear from UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and his counterpart from the Latvian Football Federation (LFF), Vadims Ļašenko – who performed on this competitors for Nikars Riga – to preview the motion from the Arena Riga.

Read the official finals programme

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

I want you a heat welcome to Latvia and its capital Riga for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.

UEFA’s vital resolution in 2018 to rename its premier membership futsal competitors is having a big affect in elevating its profile, in addition to boosting public consciousness of futsal generally. A vibrant future awaits European futsal as the game units a constructive course forward – bolstered by UEFA’s strategic marketing campaign to foster the sport’s enchantment and publicity.





A view of the Arena RigaUEFA through Sportsfile

The Arena Riga has already had expertise of staging a serious European futsal event when it hosted the inaugural UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals in 2019.

Now, this spectacular venue would be the setting for an thrilling event that includes lots of futsal’s best stars who will present followers with motion of the very best calibre.

We are trying ahead to some wonderful leisure because the taking part groups attempt so as to add the celebrated title to their record of honours. Enjoy the motion – and will the perfect crew win!

2022 finals: all you need to know

Vadims Ļašenko, LFF president

We are delighted to welcome the perfect golf equipment and largest stars of European futsal to the Arena Riga, proper right here within the coronary heart of Latvia’s capital!

We want to thank UEFA for exhibiting confidence within the Latvian Football Federation (LFF) to organise a event of this magnitude. Riga boasts high-quality infrastructure and superb tourism alternatives and has proven on quite a few events that it may host sporting occasions on the highest degree in a festive ambiance.

Our capital welcomes the event contributors and futsal lovers from throughout Europe with open arms and with a broad leisure programme on provide.

Many folks will profit from having this occasion in Riga and Latvia. Firstly, your entire Latvian futsal group which is rising and creating quickly. Secondly, Latvian sports activities followers are being given the chance to get pleasure from the perfect that futsal can provide. Latvian soccer’s picture overseas can even profit, confirming our skill to organise a European sporting occasion of this magnitude.

In 2019, we felt the duty that got here with internet hosting the primary UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship. Because futsal has a particular place within the Latvian soccer system, we are actually ambitiously climbing to a brand new degree.

We want everybody a profitable event!

Download: UEFA Futsal Coach App