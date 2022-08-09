Welcome to the UEFA Super Cup!

UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin

Welcome to Helsinki for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup match. The spectacular Olympic Stadium within the Finnish capital gives the setting for this curtain-raiser to the brand new UEFA membership competitors season; it brings collectively Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, the respective winners of final season’s UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Football historians and the sport’s long-term fanatics will definitely recall the final aggressive match between these two distinguished golf equipment. Way again in 1960, a minimum of 127,000 spectators packed into Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium to observe them contest an epic European Champion Clubs’ Cup ultimate which ended with Madrid clinching the trophy courtesy of a 7-3 victory.

We dare to hope for a match of an identical calibre this night to reward our Finnish hosts, who’re the most recent nation to have the chance to welcome the Super Cup. Our due to the Football Association of Finland, who’re relishing the possibility to shine in soccer’s worldwide highlight by staging the primary UEFA membership competitors ultimate to be held in Finland.

Madrid received their 14th Champions League/Champion Clubs’ Cup title in May, whereas Frankfurt now have one UEFA Europa League triumph so as to add to their success on this competitors’s predecessor, the UEFA Cup, in 1980.

Tonight’s sport in Helsinki guarantees soccer of the best high quality. I be a part of all followers in hoping for a match to recollect, and the perfect of luck to the 2 groups.

Football Association of Finland president, Ari Lahti

It is my pleasure and honour to welcome you to Finland’s capital Helsinki for certainly one of Europe’s most essential soccer occasions, the UEFA Super Cup.

We in Finland are extraordinarily proud to host the Super Cup. Our essential associate, the town of Helsinki, additionally eagerly awaits the second when two high European groups meet on the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The stadium – the setting for the 1952 Olympics – is the sanctuary of Finnish sport. The stadium’s 72-metre-high tower is a particular image amongst stadiums worldwide and one of the well-known buildings and vacationer sights in Helsinki and Finland, in addition to a super place to admire Helsinki’s complete cityscape.

We Finns need to present followers the perfect of Finland and Helsinki. Finland is famend as a mannequin nation for sustainable growth and a pioneer in equality, and has additionally been chosen 5 successive occasions because the world’s happiest nation. We will do the whole lot to make sure that followers expertise the nice and cozy Helsinki spirit. Unique, city and near nature, maritime Helsinki can be an unforgettable expertise alongside the sport itself.

We are extraordinarily proud that UEFA honours the Football Association of Finland and the Olympic Stadium with the organisation of our first-ever UEFA membership competitors ultimate. This particular alternative clearly reveals soccer’s progress in Finland and reveals belief in us as occasion organisers. Finnish soccer’s potential is recognised all through Europe.

Football’s standing in Finland has flourished not too long ago and is changing into even stronger. The affiliation’s measures to develop women’ and ladies’s soccer have been particularly profitable, and soccer’s recognition has grown impressively. The Super Cup will hopefully encourage extra Finns to embrace soccer and likewise fill the stands in our home sport.

A heat welcome to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium for this Super Cup occasion.

