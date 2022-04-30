Welfare concerns for WA mother charged with baby’s murder

One neighbour mentioned he had heard Jace yelling “mum, mum, mum” round 3.30am on Wednesday, earlier than doorways began banging.

He mentioned McCullock and Jace’s grandmother rented the home collectively, and that she had been appearing erratically recently, however Jace all the time appeared like a cheerful little one.

McCullock has now been charged with homicide by murder squad detectives and appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

It was revealed she was assessed at Rockingham Hospital earlier than she was charged and lawyer Joanne Oliver expressed considerations for her welfare.

A hospital order has been put in place and she or he has been transferred to the Frankland Centre, the place she is going to keep till her subsequent court docket look on May 6.