We’ll enjoy home advantage against Denmark, says Bopanna ahead of Davis Cup tie | Tennis News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Veteran doubles participant Rohan Bopanna on Tuesday mentioned that India will begin as favourites in opposition to Denmark on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club within the Davis Cup World Group-I Play-off tie, beginning on Friday.
“We are strong on the grass court, and that is the reason we picked the venue. It’s a home-court advantage for us and I think on grass we have the best chance to beat Denmark,” mentioned Bopanna.
Bopanna, who received the Tata Open Maharashtra title just lately partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan, nonetheless, refused to reveal his doubles associate for the upcoming tie.
“We have a good squad going into the Davis Cup. For doubles we have Ram, Yuki (Bhambri), and myself, so a lot of options to play with.
“It depends upon how the primary day goes after which will probably be the coach’s choice to area the doubles pair,” he mentioned.
India’s non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal mentioned regardless of having fun with house benefit, the hosts are in no temper to take Denmark evenly within the tie.
“Denmark are an excellent aspect. We have been getting ready effectively for our matches and now we simply have to deal with our strengths. That can be our technique going ahead,” he said.
The two-day contest will be the first between India and Denmark since September 1984, when the latter won 3-2.
