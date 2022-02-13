‘We’ll pay you 6 but 9 crore will be deducted’ – Harshal Patel explains why RCB did not retain him ahead of IPL mega auction

All-rounder Harshal Patel was introduced for a hefty sum of INR 10.75 crores by the franchise with whom he began his IPL journey, the Royal Challengers Bangalore. As quickly because the all-rounder’s title got here below the hammer, RCB wasted no time in beginning to bid for the 31-year-old. However, Patel discovered takers in a variety of franchises.

The Chennai Super Kings began bidding for him however withdrew when the bid reached INR 4.40 crore. However, RCB weren’t to be reunited with their main wicket-taker from final 12 months that quickly because the Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the image, and the bidding went neck-to-neck for a while till the RCB lastly outbid them to accumulate Harshal Patel for an enormous sum of INR 10.75 crore.

‘We’ll strive our greatest to get you again’ – Harshal Patel reveals communication with RCB

“They basically told me that if we retain you, we’ll have to pay you 6 crore and 9 crores will be deducted out of our purse because you will be the fourth player. So we don’t want to do that and we’d rather that you earn that money in the auction and we’ll try our best to get you back. So that was the only communication,” Harshal mentioned on Cricket Live forward of Day 2 public sale.

Having been picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2010, Harshal was picked up by the RCB for the 2012 season of IPL. He stayed with RCB until 2017 earlier than transferring to Delhi Daredevils for the 2018 version.

Talking about being reunited with the RCB, he mentioned: “When they traded me back from Delhi, they gave me an opportunity and responsibility that I was not expecting to fulfill. They backed me, saw something in me and that means a lot. The price tag is obviously huge but at the same time, the amount of faith they’ve shown in me means a lot,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell are the three gamers RCB retained earlier than public sale. Harshal had his greatest season ever within the IPL final 12 months when he took the joint-most wickets taken in a single season (32) which included a fifer towards Mumbai Indians as nicely.