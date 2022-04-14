Welsford wins for first time in Turkey

Olympian Sam Welsford has claimed his first skilled win on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey in Ayvalik.

The 26-year-old Australian, who switched from the observe to highway racing after the Tokyo Olympics, used his observe velocity to overhaul Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen within the remaining 100 metres

Both males had surged previous Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), who eased as much as end in seventh place.

A crash inside the ultimate kilometre took down a number of riders however Eduardo Sepulveda, winner of stage 4, holds on to the chief’s turquoise jersey.

Welsford’s victory gave Team DSM their first win of the 2022 season and continues the success of Australian riders in Turkey after Ewan and Kaden Groves received the opening two levels.

“This is my first pro victory, in my first season in the pro peloton, and I’ve really been enjoying it so far,” Welsford mentioned.

The Olympic silver and bronze medallist in workforce pursuit signed to DSM for 2 years after the Tokyo Games.

“Team DSM have been really hungry to win and we’ve been going step by step. The win today has been coming, so really happy for the team and for myself,” he mentioned.

“I knew it was pretty close coming into the last 150 metres. I was actually quite far back and so I followed Philipsen through a gap and it opened up in the middle after a lot of guys went quite early.

“I simply noticed the road, put my head down and I could not imagine once I crossed the road first.”