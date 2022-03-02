Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Show Producers

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is suing the Wendy Williams Show producers for violation of his employment rights.

Kevin Hunter was kicked off the present’s manufacturing workforce on the peak of his dishonest scandal and separation from Wendy Williams needs $7-10 million in damages for wrongful termination.

Kevin Hunter is suing Debmar-Mercury and firm executives Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus within the lawsuit filed in a New York court docket on Tuesday.

According to his lawsuit, Debmar was based by Ira and Mort in 2004, and in 2007 they negotiated with Williams and her husband for a six-week trial for a chat present. Hunter, who isn’t an legal professional however has claimed to be his spouse’s former supervisor, claims to have represented her throughout the negotiations.

“[Kevin] was used to being behind the scenes of Williams’ prior ventures and used his business knowledge and street smarts to negotiate a significant financial increase from the initial contract being offered to Williams,” the go well with reads, in keeping with Radar Online.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the speak present premiered in 2008 and was instantly a success due to him as he was additionally concerned in planning the ideas and branding behind the present.

“The Wendy Williams Show dominated the 10 AM daily morning time slot, and to date, no network has been able to beat the Show at this time slot,” the go well with reads.

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Hunter was credited as government producer of The Wendy Williams Show from 2007 till 2019. However, he was booted after Williams filed for divorce as a result of his affair with Sharina Hudson who he additionally had a toddler with throughout the marriage.

Hunter’s lawsuit claims that he created the favored present segmentsHot Topics and Shoe Cam, he chosen visitors, and in addition developed advertising plans and actions to extend the present’s rankings.

As a end result, he claims that his management noticed the present growing its relationship with the African American neighborhood as a result of Denmar lacked understanding when it got here right down to the present’s viewership.

Despite the entire issues he was doing, he stated the present wrongly terminated him in April 2019.

See additionally

“The termination of [Kevin] was based strictly upon [Kevin’s] marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that [Kevin] made to make the Show a success.”

Hunter additionally appeared to have points with Debmar’s ending the Wendy Williams Show and changing it with the Sherri Shepherd present, which can supposedly use the entire similar parts from Williams’ present.

As a end result, Kevin Hunter says all of what occurred in relation to him being fired led to the present’s downfall as a result of Debmar “underestimated his value.”

It appears that the lawsuit has fully ignored the developments as to Wendy’s well being which reportedly declined over the past yr.

The present is reportedly ending after the host didn’t make a comeback as her handlers famous she was coping with numerous well being points lengthy after Hunter was fired.