Wendy’s Employee In US Charged With Murder After Customer He Punched Dies

The incident occurred at Wendy’s outlet in Arizona on July 26. (Representational Photo)

A person working at a Wendy’s outlet in United States’ Arizona has been charged with homicide after the aged buyer he punched died, Fox News mentioned in a report. The attacker has been recognized by the police as 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick. He faces fees of second-degree homicide, the outlet additional reported. The incident occurred on July 26 when Kendrick punched the 67-year-old man within the facet of the pinnacle on the Wendy’s outlet positioned in Prescott Valley after he complained about his meals.

The police have launched the video of the Wendy’s worker’s vicious assault. It reveals the shopper returning to the counter after receiving his order and complaining concerning the meals. As he strikes away, the footage reveals Kendrick run across the nook and attacking the aged buyer whereas he was having ice-cream.

The police mentioned that the person was knocked right down to the bottom by the blow and hit his head on the ground, which brought on him to lose consciousness, in keeping with the outlet.

“A customer complained about his food order at which time, the employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head,” the Prescott Valley Police Department mentioned in a statement.

It additional mentioned that the shopper died on August 5 after which homicide proceedings had been initiated towards Kendrick.

The 67-year-old was airlifted to an area hospital after the assault and remained in essential situation for greater than per week.

Kendrick was earlier charged with aggravated assault within the incident however fees have since been raised to second-degree homicide. He stays in police custody.